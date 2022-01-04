Alienware’s Concept Nyx is a different gaming PC

Photo : Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo

You come back from work wanting to play and you find your partner, someone in your family or a roommate getting addicted on your PC, or watching a whole season of a series on the TV where the console is connected. This scenario is a very common nightmare for many, and Alienware believes it has a solution.

Go ahead, this solution will not be in stores tomorrow precisely. The device is called Concept Nyx, and it just debuted in the days leading up to CES 2022. It is a kind of central server capable of streaming different games at the same time from the same library. The system is still in its early stages of development, but it is really interesting.

The black box that you see at the beginning of this post is the server. It is actually a PC capable of running four games at the same time and stream them via Wi-Fi to a client app which can be installed on other devices. In this way, in the example with which we started this post, you can start playing on your mobile or tablet while you wait for your PC to be vacated and then continue there.

The idea behind Nyx is to make games accessible from any device like Netflix or any other streaming service, but without having to depend on different devices. external services. Alienware explains that the app could stream any juice regardless of where or how you bought it. This is how the company describes it:

Imagine that you are on your PC, exploring Night City in Cyberpunk 2077. Your roommates are with their laptops or tablets in the living room, playing a Rocket League cooperative. Meanwhile, your cousin has come to visit and is playing Minecraft on mobile. Now let’s say you decide to interrupt the game to make dinner, well, you can pass it on to one of your friends. ñeros de piso so that it continues playing on the television, exactly where you left it, with a single press a button.

You are probably wondering how this differs from other cloud gaming services already available like Nvidia GeForce Now or Google Stadia. The key is that in Nyx everything runs locally instead of running on a remote server that depends on your internet connection, which translates into less lag and better bandwidth.

If this all sounds like a dream, it’s because, sadly, it is. At least for now. Alienwarte has yet to overcome not a few technological hurdles not to mention compatibility issues. We were able to verify these problems in the first person during a pres An installation in which the company tried to stream Cyberpunk 2077 and Rocket League without much success. The disastrous wifi signal of the CES was in charge of preventing it.

Like other concepts like Moon or Pari, d At the moment, Alienware has not specified a price or release date for this new concept. In fact, it may never see the light of day, but it’s nice to see how companies occasionally worry about solving real problems rather than creating new ones.