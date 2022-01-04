Alexis Vega is still on Monterrey’s radar; I would win triple

According to information from The Sniper, columnist for RECORD, Rayados from Monterrey continues in the fight to get the services of the forward Alexis Vega and they are willing to pay you the triple of what you currently earn with Chivas.

The gang would pay up $ 13 million in four years, three times what you earn today Alexis. the same Frank highlights that the player is not convinced to continue in the ranks of the Sacred Flock and his representative, Alex López and Ricardo Peláez They are still in the dispute to know what is going to happen what the future of the also will be national team.

For their part, regiomontanos have as a priority to give the best team to Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre to be able to have a worthy role in the Club World Cup, even being able to fight for him Qualification and achieve a better role than Tigers last year.

It should be remembered that the transfer market in Mexico closes on February 1, so there is still time to continue the negotiation, but if Alexis vega play for a few minutes with the Chivas in this Closing 2022, could not make a signing with another Mexican club, so Striped they have a difficult task these days.

