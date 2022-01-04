Alert of new scam “I’m sorry, who are you”

Users of WhatsApp they have alerted about a new fraud in which cyber criminals send a simple message “Sorry, who are you?”. With this they intend to start a conversation and gain the trust of the victim, and then threaten her with photos in exchange for a sum of money.

Through WABetaInfo, a site specialized in news from WhatsApp, this new modus operandi was unveiled, since recently, they were the target of this fraud. We explain how it works so that you do not fall.

New WhatsApp scam: Sorry, who are you?

It all starts with a simple

message

text by WhatsApp: “Sorry, who are you? I found you on my contact list. ”

With that excuse, they start a conversation in which cybercriminals seek to obtain details of the victim, personal data such as name, place of work and / or age.

Also at all times the conversation by WhatsApp it is kept in a friendly tone and accompanied by the occasional compliment.

After a long and pleasant talk, the scammer will ask to be added to a personal social account such as Facebook and / or Instagram, today Meta. The objective is that more information can be gathered through them.

From that moment on, they will proceed to the next step of the fraud which started with a simple message of WhatsApp; now they threaten the victim with sharing confidential photos (manipulated with editing tools and programs) with friends and family in exchange for a sum of money.

What to do if I am the victim of a WhatsApp scam?

According to WABetaInfo, it is common for this type of scammer to buy a VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) number, it is a method with which voice calls can be made over the network and it is not allowed to use in WhatsApp.

So if you detect a scam attempt with the message “Sorry, who are you?”Or a similar one, experts recommend immediately reporting the contact to

WhatsApp

, which can be done from the profile information.

You can even try to report to the cyber police so that they can locate the phone number from which you are carrying out the fraud.

Similarly, they suggest raising the security level of the account, limiting access to the profile photo. Remember that if you receive messages from unknown contacts, it is best to ignore them and not share private information.

