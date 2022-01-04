Alcocer admits that drug smuggling persists between doctors and health personnel

The secretary of Health of the Government of Mexico, Jorge Alcocer, admitted this Tuesday that a smuggling of medicines in the health sector between doctors and hospital staff to force patients to buy existing medicines in warehouses.

“It is a key point, the Achilles heel currently, there are a series of tricks and they are very involved in doctors, in personnel, in social workers, for pointing out someone, I am not stigmatizing, pointing out those who participate in that chain “, he said in a conference with the president López Obrador.

“The doctors, and I am saying it promptly because every time I find it, the doctors are the ones who handle that link, that union, that piece, that they say: there is not and they know that there is ”, he assured.

The doctor Alcocer recounted the way in which doctors identify patients who can afford the drug and avoid giving them a prescription, a practice they have noted in Warrior, state to which they are already moving the offices of the federal agency.

“I want to thank the president for the great opportunity that the change of the headquarters of the secretariat to Warrior, Guerrero has all that and in Warrior we are working, we only have two health centers to visit and the situation is disastrous, “he lamented.

“And they still say: do not send the prescription to so and so because he is going to pay for it, the patient, then in the consultation itself they define who is going to pay for the medicine that is already clearly identified and signed by the directors of hospitals and health centers, ”he said.

“But the signature and commitment only has another destination, to take it to an instance of public function so that this takes a different path ”, he indicated.

He also reported that patients who do have a prescription are intercepted outside the hospitals and taken to a place where they have everything “rigged” for sale.

“The best ally, I hope they are also the professionals, but it is the patient himself, he is generating and they have a telephone where they are reporting these actions, otherwise we are not going to end,” he said.

Alcocer reiterated that drugs are reaching all places, even the most remote.

“You know the medicines, there are conditions that we present to them and we overwhelm them in the number of pieces that are arriving because that is informative so that there are no doubts about it but in that sense we have to work a lot and that is what we are doing ”, he said.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He said that everything is about a process and that the Health system was “worse” than the educational one.