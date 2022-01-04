A film composer: John Williams, a journey through his soundtracks

February 1937. A small John williamsWhen he was just five years old, he was taking his first steps in the techniques of music theory and mastering the piano. He was born and raised in a world full of music. His father was an important jazz percussionist who became part of the 20th Fox Orchestra. Thus, from the city of Los Angeles, the career of one of the most important composers in the history of cinema would be founded, winner of five Oscars and deserving of 52 Academy Award nominations, surpassed only by the 59 obtained by Walt Disney.

The mystique of being considered the man who changed the paradigm of soundtracks weighs on John Williams: in addition to being the mind behind remembered melodies that have been installed in the collective unconscious of our time, he achieved no less than 4 million copies sold from the record edition of the soundtrack of Star Wars, at a time when such commercial success for the musicalization of a film was unthinkable. In this way, Williams definitively established himself as the most relevant composer in the film industry.

His musical career was influenced not only by his father, but also by his time in the US Air Force band, where he participated after entering the military service in 1951. Although he started as a pianist, he even ended up directing and creating musical arrangements for the band. . There he acquired knowledge about the warlike and martial rhythms that would inspire several of his compositions, such as The imperial march, one of his most remembered songs, also known as the Darth Vader theme.

After serving his time in the military, Williams dedicated his spare time to work playing jazz nightclubs in New York.. After returning to Los Angeles, he began his career in film studios, but far from composition. His participation in the first projects was devoted to the piano, and he was part of recognized films of the fifties and sixties, among which stand out The seven magnificents (1960) and Kill a Mockingbird (1962), by the composer Elmer Bernstein.

After a couple of years composing for television series, Williams made the leap into the film industry with Daddy-O, a film of series B released in 1958 and directed by Lou Place. But the consecration would come in the 70s, when the composer made his first Oscar statuette by winning in the category of Best Original Soundtrack with the movie Fiddler on the Roof (1971), directed by Norman Jewison.

“I am probably the only person who can boast of having collaborated with John Williams for exactly half his life. I have to say, without a doubt, that John Williams has been the most important contributor to my success as a filmmaker. “. This is how the director Steven Spielberg the year 2012 about his friend and collaborator for so many years, as part of one of the many tributes made to the composer.

They first worked together in 1974, with Crazy evasion, the director’s first feature film. In this way they marked the beginning of a collaborative relationship that led to Williams composing the soundtrack for 28 of the 34 films directed by Spielberg. Success for both came from the hand of Shark, in 1975: it not only swept the box office – being the highest grossing film until the arrival of Star Wars a few years later, it was the soundtrack that earned Williams his second Oscar.

From the hand of Spielberg, the composer won three of his five statuettes for best original composition. In addition to Shark, the pianist took the awards for ET (1982) Y Schindler’s List (1993). Williams’ other two academy accolades were thanks to the band of Fiddler on the Roof Y Star Wars: Episode IX – A New Hope (1997).

Although his worldwide fame and prestige are due to his performance as a composer of soundtracks, not all of Williams’ musical career has been dedicated to the musicalization of films. In his extensive curriculum there are also several rather personal works that, however, have not obtained the same recognition as his cinematographic compositions.

Among his works of authorial court are Concerto for flute and orchestra, written in 1968 and released in 1981; Y Violin Concerto, written in 1976 in memory of his wife who died a couple of years earlier.

Although his first two works were classified as experimental by the specialized critics of the time, the rest of his solo works were more in line with the style achieved by Wiliams in his compositions for the cinema, where they stand out Concerto for clarinet and orchestra Y Fanfare of freedom, written in 1986 for the centenary of the Statue of Liberty.

Another lesser-known side of the pianist is his participation as a composer of the main themes of the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles; 1988 in Seoul; and 1996 in Atlanta, all fanfare that accompanied the respective inaugurations of the most important Olympics in the world.

The life of John Williams is full of successes both on and off the big screen. Next February, the composer will turn 90 years old. Nine decades of melodies that will remain for posterity, reaffirming in history its condition of being one of the greatest composers of the seventh art.

