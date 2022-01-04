A few days before their gala, the Golden Globes are very deflated!

Tom Cruise returned all four of his previous awards

Five days before the 79th Golden Globe Awards… not even your voters know what will happen next Sunday!

Having fallen into misfortune after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was denounced for lack of inclusion, diversity, probity and professional ethics, the former Oscar prelude does not seem to interest the union now Hollywood and its stars.

Last February, the Los Angeles Times reported that among the nearly 90 voters of the then revered HFPA, there was not a single member of color.

In addition, three journalists exhibited evidence that they wanted to join their ranks and were rejected for not being from their elite.

NBC declined to air the ceremony, arguing that they should reform their policies and practices.

According to a poll conducted by Gente, not even their voters know what will happen. The association’s press team responded that there was no precise information and that there will be news in the coming days.

“The only thing I can tell you is that we sent our votes this Monday (yesterday) and as the ‘deadline’ we have 11:00 pm. They have not told us anything, we do not know what will happen, but surely it is not a face-to-face ceremony, because there is no way it will be achieved.

“We regret this situation. Yes, there will be winners announced, because there are nominees, but we do not know if it will be by e-mail, an announcement to an agency, on the portal or in a virtual event, “answered one of the HFPA voters consulted.

The body unveiled new members last October, so that public opinion knew that they were trying to “improve.”

By then, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo had joined the celebrities who criticized that there were no members of the LGBTQ + community and that almost all were Anglo-Saxons.

That was already known, but it was not pronounced before the public opinion for fear of reprisals. Even Tom Cruise returned their four won Balloons in a frank gesture of protest.

In previous months, different media had pointed out the privileges to which voters, many of them already retired, were granted, such as first-class trips with accommodations in luxury suites, as well as ostentatious gifts to promote certain films and series in a big way. of TV.

In many rounds of international promotion or junkets (as the encounters with stars are called), voters demanded not to be mixed with reporters from other outlets. They demanded specific spaces for their interviews and photoshoots with all the celebrities.

At film festivals, such as those in New York, Toronto, London and Cannes, the HFPA members had their own press functions and many of them, most of the old guard (over 50), referred to the other film journalists such as “junketeer”, with whom, of course, they did not exchange or greetings.

But the special shows with an eye toward awards season and prime spots at premieres are over.

“There was not a single extra digital screener for any of the voters. It was requested as any other reporter would request. Even to cast our votes for this year’s nominees, as there was no connection with either Amazon or Netflix and total nullity with the studios, they asked us to go to see the movies at the cinema, as a regular spectator and we did not have press functions like before, ”said a source, who asked not to be identified.

In the past, voters would have been exclusively invited to see, for example, El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas (Nightmare Alley), by Guillermo del Toro, well in advance of its closing of voting.

This year, they saw it almost close to the premiere, on December 17 last. None of its members were invited to its premiere at Alice Tully Hall, in Manhattan, nor did they have a special pass to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Perhaps for this reason, the film by the Mexican filmmaker, previously much loved by the HFPA, was not nominated on this occasion.

DESPITE THE SCANDAL, THERE ARE NOMINEES …

It’s unclear how the Golden Globes will play out on Sunday, but here are the stakes:

– Belfast (by Kenneth Branagh) and The Power of the Dog (by Jane Campion) are the films with the most nominations, with seven each.

– Don’t Look Up, King Richard: A Winning Family, Licorice Pizza and West Side Story have four each.

– Succession, the series created by Jesse Armstrong, is the production for the small screen that obtained five nominations.

– Unlike previous years, when the nominations were revealed and everything was joy, only Jessica Chastain and Brian Cox thanked for their respective nominations. (Agencies)