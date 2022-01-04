70 paid Android apps and games that are free on Google Play today, January 3

Although in Spain it is technically still Christmas until January 6 – the good thing about the Three Kings – the truth is that after the new year, the world starts up again and everything begins again. And he does it today, Monday, a dreaded Monday in which many people have returned from their vacations and are returning to work. Y On Monday, January 3, you can download 70 free apps from the Google Play Store for your Android smartphone or tablet.

Today’s free apps and games January 3

Free games and apps include games of different genres -platforms, VR, puzzles, shooters-, photo retouching apps, calculation, widgets, meditation, language learning and even to create and color mandalas.

Next we give you the list with links and the price that the app usually has – a list compiled by several websites such as Notengosierto. Some tell you how many more days they will be free, others will not put it, but the installation is free.

You may see that in the Google Store there are almost 70 free apps today, the reason why we put this amount is to follow a criterion. In this case, only those that approximately exceeded a 3.5 rating out of 5 stars have been included: