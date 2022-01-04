6 celebrities who fell in love and married their fans: Adam Sandler has been with her for 18 years | Famous
The entertainment world is full of celebrities with undoubted beauty, so it is not surprising that many of their fans fall in love with them or dream of forming a relationship. Although for most it is just an illusion, for others it became a happy reality.
Celebrities who fell in love with their fans
In 2011, the ‘Legally Blonde’ actress married Jim Toth, whom she met at a close friend’s party, after he helped her when a drunk man started yelling at her. In an interview for ‘Elle’, the famous commented that their meeting “happened out of nowhere.”
Today, Witherspoon has been happily married to Jim for 10 years, with whom she had 9-year-old son Tennessee James Toth. The youngest of the family shares a great relationship with his brothers Deacon and Ava Elizabeth, who are the fruit of their mother’s first marriage.
In 1965, the drummer of The Beatles, Ringo Starr, married his stylist Maureen Cox, with whom he maintained a marriage for 10 years (they divorced in 1975).
In 2000, the protagonist of ‘Batman’ married Sibi Blazic, with whom he maintains a solid marriage away from the public eye. The couple met thanks to Winona Ryder, of whom Sandra (her real name) was an assistant.
In 2005, Bale and Blazi became parents for the first time, as the fruit of their love was born Emmeline, who is currently 16 years old. Joseph, 7, is the second child of the couple.
Sandler is one of the most popular actors of the seventh art, because with his comedy he conquered not only the hearts of his audience, but also that of his wife, Jacqueline Titone. As a result of the loving marriage, Saddie and Sunny were born, the little ones of the also film producer.
It was all thanks to Rob Schneider, who introduced the couple after Jackie spoke to him about how much he admired his friend. After working together on ‘A great dad’ their love story began and they got married in 2003. Although they keep their relationship away from the public eye, their followers assure that their marriage is very stable.
In show business, the Beckhams are one of the strongest and longest-serving couples together. Their first meeting was in a Manchester United game in which the Spice Girls, a group to which Victoria belonged, was part of the animation.
Although Victoria did not know who David was, he was sure that he wanted to meet his platonic love and he did. The couple married in 1999 and they have four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.
Although they are currently divorced, actress Gwyneth Paltrow married her crush: Coldplay singer Chris Martin.
The protagonist of ‘Iron Man’ attended a concert of the interpreter, where he went backstage and conquered him. From 2003 to 2016 the couple was together.