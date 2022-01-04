3 movies to start the week with a smile on Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix (Latin America) renews its catalog and adds new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to see.

Below we recommend 3 movies ideal to start the week with a pure smile Netflix:

Ted

Funny comedy from 2012 that came a few days ago to Netflix. “Your best friend is sleazy, loud and … a teddy bear. How do you tell him your girlfriend doesn’t love him?” Says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Seth MacFarlane and stars Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, Seth MacFarlane, Giovanni Ribisi, Laura Vandervoort, Joel McHale, among others. It lasts 106 minutes.

Seal team

South African animated film from 2021 that arrived last week at Netflix. “After her best friend is killed in a shark attack, Quinn, a lovable but tenacious seal, assembles a SEAL TEAM to fight a band of sharks taking over the neighborhood. But this jolly band of international seals is nowhere near trained for such a mission “, indicates the synopsis of the film.

Paternity

Emotional 2021 film starring Kevin Hart. “A rookie and widower dad faces doubts, fears, pain and dirty diapers by raising his daughter on his own. Inspired by a true story.”

The film was directed by Paul Weitz and stars Kevin Hart, Anthony Carrigan, Alfre Woodard, Paul Reiser, DeWanda Wise, Lil Rel Howery, among others. The film lasts 110 minutes.