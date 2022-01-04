The year 2020 was going to reunite the concerts, but the pandemic put an end to those expectations. With the reactivation of the sector, it can already be assured that 2022 will be the year of live music. Names such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Marc Anthony, Alejandro Sanz and Dua Lipa are scheduled to perform in Spain.

Many artists have decided to pack their bags to travel the world, either in concert hall or taking part in a festival. Among the most anticipated bands for the next course are Red hot chili peppers that will kick off their world tour at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, on June 4. Three days later, the Californians will perform at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. Other Americans, Foo fightersThey will also visit our lands, although the sextet will present their new compositions in Valencia (Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, June 16) and in Madrid (Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, June 20).

The Americans Foo Fighters.



In addition to these two super stars of North American rock, two artists of the stature of Marc Anthony and Alejandro Sanz. Both will resume their extensive Spanish tours announced for 2020. The American singer will offer eight dates, between June 17 and July 8, in Barcelona, ​​Santiago, Madrid, Seville, Fuengirola, Oviedo, Valencia, Murcia, Chiclana and the Canary Islands. For their part, the Madrilenian go to Valencia, Valladolid, A Corua, Zaragoza, Fuengirola, Cdiz, Benidorm, Bilbao, Murcia, Tenerife and La Palma (June 10-July 30).

Another artist who does not have to present and who says goodbye to the stages that an international tour is Joan Manuel Serrat. The Catalan singer-songwriter has decided to say goodbye, but he will not do so without taking his art around the world with the tour The Vice Of Singing 1965-2022, which will take you to the United States, South America and Spain. To the initial dates, new days have gone, since Serrat’s followers are running out of tickets in all the announced venues. Without going any further, the singer-songwriter spent three nights at the Wizink Center in Madrid and two at the Palau Sant Jordi, with all the paper sold.

Among the other concerts that should not be missed, we must highlight the two evenings scheduled at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona and the Wizink Center in Madrid at the Future Nostalgia Tour from Dua Lipa, on June 1 and 3, respectively. Another great lady of music, Alicia Keys go to the same venues to present their new work Keys. In the case of the American, the appointments will be on June 30 in Barcelona and July 4 in Madrid.

Alicia Keys.



Within the list of early and unexpected returns, it is necessary to point out to Bryan adams already Texas. The Canadian singer, who three years ago performed five performances in Spain, will play his compositions in Madrid and Barcelona (February 1 and 2). The band led by Sharleen Spiteri, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, will perform in our country from March 24 to 30 in Madrid, Albacete, Valencia, Barcelona, ​​Burgos and Bilbao.

Summer season

The other two Spanish combos that will mark a milestone in 2022 are Fito and Fitipaldis and Vetusta Morla. The first will walk the length and breadth of the country on an extensive tour that will start on March 11 and end on July 2 in Madrid, and that will have Morgan as a guest band.

As to Old MorlaIn addition to their European dates (Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris) the sextet has marked in red on their calendar the performance they will offer at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 24, in which they will present their new long duration: Ground wire. Those from Tres Cantos will also carry out an extensive tour of Spain from mid-May that will take them to Valencia, Barcelona, ​​Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Bilbao, Pontevedra, Alicante or Seville.

Mad Cool, Primavera Sound, Rock in Rio …

Festivals will be the star product of 2022. In these spaces, spectators will be able to enjoy the best artists throughout a weekend. The madrileo Mad cool, which will be held from July 6 to 10, will have the most mainstream of the summer with artists ranging from Metallica to Twenty One Pilots, passing by Imagine Dragons, Muse, Nathy Peluso, Kings Of Leon or Florence + The Machine, among the more than 120 announced bands.

The festival Primavera Sound of Barcelona to carry out an experience of about two weeks of music -two weekends and performances in the hall throughout the intermediate week, from June 2 to June 11- in which they will coincide Gorillaz, Massive Attack, Phoenix, Beck, Lorde, Interpol, Nick Cave or Pavement, among many others.

Another event to consider is the Tomavistas Festival (from May 19 to 21). This year, the Madrid event will celebrate its sixth edition in a new location and moves to Ifema, a larger venue that will allow it to continue growing over the years. Among the artists confirmed so far are Jungle, Suede, Jarv Is …. Kings Of Convenience, Slowdive, Kevin Morby, Carolina Durante, Sen Senra, Rigoberta Bandini, Confeti De Odio, Cario or Yawners. A most interesting poster.

Outside our borders stands out Rock in Rio Lisboa, which in 2022 will celebrate its ninth edition, where the performances of Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher, Black Eyed Peas, Ellie Goulding, The National, Post Malone, Duran Duran Y Jason Derulo.

In its sister edition, and the original in Rio de Janeiro (this year it takes place from September 2 to 11), Rock in rio has mounted one of the most attractive posters of the year and have Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Sepultura, Post Malone, Marshmello, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Guns N ‘Roses, Maneskin, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Billy Idol, Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Bastille, Dua Lipa or Ivete Sangalo, among many others.

Rock in Rio Lisboa will celebrate its ninth edition this year.



Nor should we forget the summer cycles such as Madrid Botanical Nights or the Festival Jardins Pedralbes from Barcelona. Although the two have yet to confirm their exact dates, both appointments already have artists announced for 2022.

The Madrid event will count, among others, with the performances of Gipsy Kings, Imelda May, Crowed House, John Grant, Wilco, LP, Belle and Sebastian, Youssou N’dour, Jessie J or Carlinhos brown.

For its part, in Barcelona they will act James Blunt, Andrs Calamaro, Patti Smith, Madness, Agnes Obel or Nile Rodgers & Chic.