10 ways the MCU changed the Marvel Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a pop culture monster like few others. He has completely reshaped the entertainment landscape in his own image and has dominated film and television ever since. The MCU’s effect on pop culture is undeniable, as now everything has to have some kind of interconnected universe to receive the green light. However, what is really interesting is how the MCU affected Marvel and the comics that are its inspiration.

In story history, it’s rare for an adaptation to affect its source material the way the MCU has influenced Marvel comics. The comics have tried to capitalize on the popularity of the MCU in many ways, with decidedly disparate results.

10 Loki made Kang popular for the first time in years

Kang is one of the Avengers’ most iconic villains, but the 21st century hasn’t been good to the character. Aside from various stories focusing on Kang during the turn of the millennium and a fan-favorite arc in Uncanny Avengers, Kang was practically an afterthought for Marvel. However, his appearance in the season finale of Loki changed the situation.

Marvel took advantage of it, giving him a solo book and centering an entire event around him, Timeless. This was a great change for the character, which served to restore the importance that it had not had for years.

9 Thanos started showing up again everywhere

For a long time, Marvel used Thanos sparingly. The publisher seemed to respect creator Jim Starlin, allowing him to work almost exclusively on the character and chart his development, especially after he Infinity Gauntlet restore importance to the character. Following Thanos’s big screen debut in The Avengers from 2012 , everything changed.

Thanos started to be everywhere, with multiple creators working on him. He even had his own solo book, and since then he has been bouncing around the Marvel Universe as the publisher tried to capitalize on his stardom on the big screen.

8 The Eternals and Shang-Chi have their own books again for the first time in years

Before the MCU, the Eternals and Shang-Chi were Marvel niche characters. Both properties had their fans, but neither of them had been able to maintain a solo book in a long time, and Shang-Chi’s last book was decades ago. Marvel sprang into action with their MCU debuts and gave both of them their own books.

As the MCU has to dive deeper and deeper into the Marvel Universe for new cinematic ideas, more characters like the Eternals and Shang-Chi will be getting books. Eternals is becoming a big part of Marvel’s comic book line, with the appearance of Thanos and an upcoming crossover with the X-Men and Avengers, and Shang-Chi is doing respectable numbers.

7 Scott Lang started having solo books

Ant-Man was one of the first Marvel superheroes in the comics, so it was a matter of time before the character made his MCU debut. Instead of going with the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym, they went with Scott Lang, the second Ant-Man and many fans’ favorite version of the character. This led to Scott Lang becoming something of a big deal at Marvel for a time.

Scott Lang was always a background character and never had a solo lead until his MCU debut was announced. Unfortunately, his book was short-lived, and its popularity in comics never reached that of its screen version.

6 The Fantastic Four disappeared due to rights issues

The Fantastic Four were the protagonists of the first Marvel comic of the Silver Age and returned the publisher to the publication of superhero comics. Since then, many of Marvel’s most powerful characters have made their debut in the Fantastic Four comics, and for years it was the publisher’s crown jewel. Marvel had sold the film rights to Fox, and after the dawn of the MCU, Marvel got rid of the team.

The book came from several fan-favorite editions, and some of the greatest comic creators had worked on it shortly before its cancellation. Although the publisher denied at the time that it was due to the issue of film rights, it has since been revealed that it was not.

5 The aborted push of the Inhumans came about because of the MCU

The film rights to the X-Men had also been sold to Fox, but their popularity saved them from the fate of the Fantastic Four. However, that does not mean that Marvel did not try to replace them. The publisher began pushing the Inhumans instead of the X-Men, a plan that backfired completely and resulted in the Inhumans being relegated to the dustbins of the comic book industry.

The only reason the Inhumans got their boost was because the X-Men couldn’t be used in the MCU at the time. However, their push was basically DOA, and the planned Inhumans movie was scrapped in favor of the much-maligned television series.

4 Marvel stacked the Avengers with characters from the MCU in the 2018 relaunch

The Avengers have always been one of Marvel’s premier comic book franchises, barring a few hiccups in the ’90s. Over the years, Marvel’s most powerful and accomplished characters have called the team home, and the team became on the axis of the MCU’s Infinity Saga era. In 2018, to compete with the relaunch of the Justice League , Marvel has beefed up the team with stars from the MCU.

Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange joined the group, along with mainstays like Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man. While this era hasn’t exactly been popular with fans of the book, it’s certainly a legacy of the MCU.

3 As the MCU’s Loki became more popular, the comic book’s Loki aligned with him

Loki was for a long time one of Marvel’s greatest villains. The Avengers were united thanks to his machinations, and he also fought against heroes like the X-Men. The character’s debut in the MCU in Thor it was a given, and fans loved Tom Hiddleston’s rendition of the God of Mischief. The way Hiddleston portrayed him and the character’s popularity went a long way toward changing the way the character was depicted in the comics.

Loki became more likeable and less murderous, gaining prominence in the books for the first time. Marvel wanted to tap into the potential of the crossover, so the melodramatic villain of yore was gone.

2 Nick Fury Jr. replaced Nick Fury in SHIELD so there would be a Samuel L. Jackson Nick Fury in the 616 universe

Nick Fury’s relationship with the MCU is convoluted. The version of the character from the Ultimate Universe, based on Samuel L. Jackson, influenced the casting of the actor. The popularity of the MCU’s Fury would influence Marvel to take advantage of it and thus create a new version of Sam Jackson’s Fury, Nick Fury Jr, unrelated to the Ultimate version to replace the original Nick Fury.

Nick Fury Jr. didn’t have his father’s predilection for despicable acts, but the character’s entire existence was always strange, as in the Marvel Multiverse there was a version of Samuel L. Jackson’s Fury that could have been easily brought in instead. to create a new version.

1 The popularity of the MCU’s Iron Man prompted Marvel to try to push Iron Man back

Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man built the MCU. Downey’s charming portrayal of the character appealed to fans and was the complete opposite of how the character was portrayed in the comics at the time. Iron Man was basically a fascist and he earned a reputation for being one of Marvel’s nastiest heroes in comics when the first movie was released.

Marvel changed course and tried to make the comics version more like the MCU’s, eventually giving it two solo titles, with widely disparate results. Iron Man hasn’t been popular with comic book fans since the ’80s, and the dissonance between the MCU’s Iron Man and the one who had just hunted down his friends and committed genocide was too much for comic book fans.