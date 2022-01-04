10 Strongest MCU Characters Deadpool Can Defeat

Deadpool is on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through his upcoming third outing. Ryan Reynolds reprises the character of Deadpool 1 and 2 and it will probably be a satisfying adventure for his fans. Imagining the Merc with the Mouth taking on other heroes besides the peripheral X-Men is exciting when viewed alongside their history in the comics.

Deadpool has come across a lot of major MCU works in the comics and has even defeated some unlikely adversaries. His imminent arrival fuels fan speculation about how he can take on some of the deadliest foes in Kevin Feige’s universe. Deadpool is upgraded and wields two katanas, not to mention his tongue-in-cheek attitude. That could be enough to take down Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

10 Taskmaster would be ripped apart

The black widow 2021 provided fans of the character with a solo adventure after years of accompanying her in the movies of the Avengers. The film did well in its promotion of the character of Natasha Romanov, but its treatment of the villainous Taskmaster was just laughable. Deadpool would roast this essentially mute and robotic character before ending his mockery of his katana skills. Either that, or Wade ignored the matter, not finding Taskmaster worthy of a joke or a joke of his time.

9 the Incredible Hulk would lose interest and give Wade time to attack

Although it is not starring Deadpool, Punisher Kills The Marvel Universeby Garth Ennis presents a scenario in which Frank Castle is able to kill the Hulk after waiting for him to revert to his Banner form. Wade Wilson would probably do something similar, but with a lot less melancholy than Castle.

The former would not want to lengthen it, but Banner has proven to have trouble getting back to the green goliath. This may work in favor of the Merc, who would be very proud to have defeated such a monster.

8 Ant-Man would try to be friendly

This battle could end with the two becoming friends, as Scott Lang is so adorable and friendly. Wade could take advantage of the sincere Avenger quite easily, although the Merc is a softie at heart. While Ant-Man could get bigger and step on Wade, or shrink and simply disappear, Deadpool’s skill with words would be able to convince Scott to return the grace to him. Also, if things go wrong, Scott’s shrug would allow for a quick katana strike to win.

7 the winter soldier is too serious

Bucky Barnes is an intense character on screen and for good reason; man has had a very hard life. However, his tunnel vision would limit his effectiveness in combat against the Merc. Wade’s constant teasing would mislead Bucky, make him emotional, and make him react instinctively.

Deadpool is closing in and a katana strike could end this quickly. At a distance, the Winter Soldier gains a slight advantage, but the aforementioned talk would likely enrage Bucky and bring him closer anyway.

6 Spiderman could end up being the object of Wade’s affection

Deadpool has a crush on Spider-Man in the comics, so the two could come out the other side as friends. Wade could finish this fight before Peter. The two have teamed up in the comics as well, so this could be the start of a slight love / hate relationship. Given the Merc’s looser moral structure, conflicts are sure to arise in this duo. It is to be expected that there will be constant internal fights.

5 Captain America is like Bucky

Like his best friend Bucky, Captain America would be too focused on the fight to really plan Wade’s various deviant attacks. Rogers has a slight advantage as he is more strategic and can probably adapt better to an erratic type of attack.

On the other hand, Cap has not really faced katanas before and may be unable to defend himself against them with his shield alone. Whatever the outcome, the Merc is not going to be rewarded with an invitation to join the mightiest on Earth.

4 Ultron is predictable

The Ultron Artificial Intelligence could overwhelm Wade with his army of drones, but that was to be expected, as was almost everything in Ultron’s attacks. He’s emotional like his creator and therefore prone to tantrums feeding swarms of his robots on a single target. A distraction is deployed and Wade can reach the main body and take it out of commission. Like Bucky, Ultron can be triggered by insults launched from the Merc and react accordingly.

3 War Machine’s arsenal is limited

Colonel James Rhodes is a formidable presence in War Machine armor, but that’s all he has: the armor’s weaponry. Once he is depleted he is simply a man in a steel box, while Wade has a heal factor and melee weapons. Rhodes wouldn’t stand a chance against him and would probably try to negotiate, something Deadpool might hear. Rhodey has shown a comical side that may be enough to win over Wade.

2 Thanos has a story

Deadpool has defeated Thanos in the comics, with a particularly compelling moment in Deadpool # 45 by Gerry Duggan, Brian Posehn and Scott Koblish. In a great display of irony, the Merc uses the Infinity Gauntlet to trick Thanos into believing he still had it. Wade then blows up the Thanos-copter killing the Titan. A worthy adaptation of this number may be necessary to Deadpool 3.

1 Star-Lord would be put in his place

The MCU already has a know-it-all outlaw in the form of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. Seeing this, Deadpool would target his competition with precision strikes – he would attack the Guardians themselves. Maybe in a movie version of Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe, he could fight his way through Peter Quill’s team before setting his sights on the mourning captain. Equipped with his laser pistols and without a heavenly gene, Quill would quickly fall to the ingenuity of Wade Wilson.