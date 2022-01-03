‘Yellowstone’ Creator & Sylvester Stallone’s New Show: What We Know

Ads

Sylvester Stallone finally agreed to star in a TV show, and he has an incredible pedigree behind him. The Rocky legend signed with Kansas City, the upcoming series from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The series was co-created by Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter, who earned an Oscar nomination for writing The Wolf of Wall Street. Kansas City, which came together incredibly fast, will launch on Paramount +.

Stallone, 75, has been making movies for 50 years, but has only made a few television appearances during his career. He guest-starred on episodes of Dream On, Kojak, and Las Vegas, and recently played himself on This Is Us. Kansas City is the first time he will play a major role in a scripted series. He is also an executive producer on the project, which will be produced by 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Kansas City will star as Stallone as an Italian mobster from New York City named Sal who moves to Kansas City, Missouri. He tries to settle there, but finds that the culture is very different from that of New York City. He also meets a surprising group of characters who join him on his way to power. Stallone, Winter and Sheridan are all executive producers, along with Braden Aftergood and David C. Glasser of Balboa Productions, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari of 101 Studios. Winter is the showrunner and has already occupied his writers room.

“Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds,” 101 Studios CEO David Glasser said in a statement to Deadline. “Being able to have the legendary and transcendent Sylvester play one of these characters is truly a privilege. And on top of that, we have Terence producing the project with us, who is responsible for some of the most captivating and respected television shows. ” in the history. We are delighted that ViacomCBS has partnered with us to help tell this story.

In a Dec. 17 interview with Deadline, Glasser said Kansas City came together faster than usual. He called Sheridan on a Friday to say he wanted to work with Stallone. Since he always wanted to adapt Mario Puzo’s Omerta, Glasser suggested a Goodfellas-style project with Stallone. Then, on the spot, he spends 45 minutes telling me a story he just created in his head. This is Friday at 3pm. It’s a great story, and nothing is written. By Sunday afternoon, he handed me the pilot. I couldn’t believe it, ”Glasser said. By the time the idea was brought online on Monday, Stallone was already attached and a script was made.

It’s unclear when production will begin in Kansas City. In the meantime, Stallone fans have some movies to look forward to in 2022. He is now working on The Expendables 4, which is scheduled to release next year. He also stars in Samaritan, which is based on the Mythos Comics series and is scheduled to premiere on August 26, 2022. Stallone also reprized his role as Starhawk / Stakar Ogord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, vol. 3, which opens in 2023.

Sheridan is an Oscar-nominated writer whose film credits include Hell or High Water, Wind River, and Sicario. He created Paramount Network’s Yellowstone with John Linson and his next prequel series, 1883. Sheridan also created the Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner for Paramount +. Before turning to writing and directing, Sheridan acted in Veronica Mars and Sons of Anarchy.

Ads