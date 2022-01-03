Xiaomi updates the list of mobiles to which MIUI 13 will arrive with new models
Xiaomi has updated the list of models that will be compatible with MIUI 13. There will be a total of 19 devices, at least first, although it is possible that as time passes said version increase its compatibility.
More phones compatible with MIUI 13
It must be borne in mind that despite Xiaomi having announced that said software version will reach these devices, It does not mean that it can be downloaded now, but it will take a few weeks, or even months, until it begins to unfold.
One of the curiosities of this new list is that there is the Redmi Note 8, probably the 2021 version, but no smartphone from the Redmi Note 9 saga. There is always the possibility that they will update in the future, although at the moment it is unknown. The list is as follows:
- Wed 11
- My 11 Ultra
- My 11i
- My 11X Pro
- My 11X
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Redmi 10
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 11T
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10
- My 11 Lite 5G
- My 11 Lite
- Redmi Note 10 JE
The list is made up of 19 mobiles at present, although there are some that are not and will probably also update in the future like, for example, the POCO.
Let’s remember beyond the Xiaomi 12 and the Mi 11, the latter in the case of China, there is no official deployment date, so only It remains to wait for the company to announce when said deployment will begin.
More information | MyDrivers