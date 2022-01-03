Xiaomi updates the list of mobiles to which MIUI 13 will arrive with new models

Xiaomi has updated the list of models that will be compatible with MIUI 13. There will be a total of 19 devices, at least first, although it is possible that as time passes said version increase its compatibility.

More phones compatible with MIUI 13

It must be borne in mind that despite Xiaomi having announced that said software version will reach these devices, It does not mean that it can be downloaded now, but it will take a few weeks, or even months, until it begins to unfold.

One of the curiosities of this new list is that there is the Redmi Note 8, probably the 2021 version, but no smartphone from the Redmi Note 9 saga. There is always the possibility that they will update in the future, although at the moment it is unknown. The list is as follows:

Wed 11

My 11 Ultra

My 11i

My 11X Pro

My 11X

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

My 11 Lite 5G

My 11 Lite

Redmi Note 10 JE

The list is made up of 19 mobiles at present, although there are some that are not and will probably also update in the future like, for example, the POCO.

Let’s remember beyond the Xiaomi 12 and the Mi 11, the latter in the case of China, there is no official deployment date, so only It remains to wait for the company to announce when said deployment will begin.

