Xiaomi has a new wireless car charger and you’re going to want to buy it

The new Xiaomi Wireless Car Charger Pro is a wireless car charger compatible with 50W wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi is a manufacturer that has a really wide catalog of accessories for smartphones such as smart bracelets, wireless headphones or external batteries, but, without a doubt, one of the most unknown gadgets of the Chinese firm are your car chargers.

In this sense, the Chinese giant has just launched a new wireless car mobile charger, which we are sure you will want to buy.

This is the new Xiaomi wireless car charger

The last thing that the Chinese brand has presented in its native country is the Xiaomi Wireless Car Charger Pro, a wireless car charger which is compatible with the 50W wireless fast charging.

Essential accessories for your smartphone

This charger is compatible with a wide variety of smartphones with wireless charging both from Xiaomi and other manufacturers such as Samsung or Apple. The only terminal of the Chinese firm that is not compatible with this new charger is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, something that has already been confirmed by the Chinese giant itself.

Xiaomi claims that this new wireless car charger is designed to be used with one hand, since you can simply remove the mobile from the holder by pressing one of the two buttons located on both sides of the chuck. This clamp is adjustable so that you can place phones of different sizes and in this sense, this accessory allows you charge terminals with cases up to 4 millimeters thick.

In addition, this charger has a thread between the bracket and the clamp that is anchored in the air outlet of the car, which allows you to move it in various directions to place it in the most comfortable position for you.

In addition, you should know that this charger-holder is shipped with a dual-port adapter for the car cigarette lighter that has one USB Type-C connector and one USB Type-A connector and with a charging cable.

7 alternatives to Apple AirTag that you can use with Android phones

The Xiaomi Wireless Car Charger Pro is now available for purchase in China for a price of 369 yuan, about 51 euros to change, although for a limited time as an introductory offer you can get it for only 349 yuan, about 48 euros to change.

Related topics: Technology, Xiaomi

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe