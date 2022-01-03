Won historic title with Malacateco in Guatemala

Roberto Hernandez he can presume that, as of today, he is a prophet outside his land. The Mexican technical director was consecrated Champion of Guatamala with the Deportivo Malacateco.

The income obtained in the Ida (2-0) was impossible to overcome for the most popular Chapin club. Thus, the 0-0 left served the title for the humble team led by the Mexican.

Not even the weight of Doroteo Guamuch Stadium, the largest in Guatemala, was enough to beat the Aztec coach’s pupils. With 54 years, Hernández has had a great journey in Mexican soccer, mainly in Ascenso and La Liga teams. Expansion League (his last club on Aztec soil was the Roadrunner in 2021).

Especially remembered is his passage through Monarcas Morelia, a club he saved from relegation in 2017 and brought out in other tense moments. He was also on the verge of promotion to Neza FC in 2013, but lost the Final for Promotion on penalties against The piety, which would later become Veracruz by the work of Fidel Kuri.

Today, Roberto Hernández lifted his first First Division title. This team is his masterpiece: he took them from the bottom of the table to take them to the top. The great defensive work of their leaders was impossible to decipher for Communications. In foreign lands, Roberto Hernández has found the glory that he had so long sought.

