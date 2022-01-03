Wolverhampton stormed Old Trafford

After his victory against Burnley last Thursday, the Manchester United closed this day of Premier League on Monday receiving at home the Wolverhampton Wanderers. And those of Bruno Lage proved from the first moment a much more uncomfortable rival for those of Bruno Lage, without a doubt. In fact they clearly dominated the first half enjoying the best chances that were thwarted by David De Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper continues to be one of the great supporters of the Red Devils squad, once again. The other a player who was returning today, Cristiano Ronaldo, who always carried offensive danger but without success this afternoon at Old Trafford. So the visitors managed to subdue and contain the locals well.

In the second half, despite Ralf Rangnick’s attempts to introduce Marcus Rashford or Bruno Fernandes, the Old Trafford men did not find their way. We also saw some minutes of Adama Traoré on the visiting side, and a goal to Cristiano Ronaldo was disallowed for offside. But in 82 ‘came the prize of the Wolves, when Joao Moutinho found the net with a shot from outside the area next to the post.