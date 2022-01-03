Will Smith allegedly banned Jada Pinkett Smith from working with Tupac Shakur on a major project

Even though Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith claimed they were just friends, many doubt it. Even Will, Jada’s longtime husband, was suspicious of the mutual love between Jada and Tupac. Will was also cautious about Tupac and Jada because an associate at Death Row Records claims that Will refused to allow Jada to work with Tupac on one of his major music videos.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur 1996 | Mychal Watts / WireImage

Will Smith allegedly didn’t allow Jada Pinkett Smith to work on Tupac Shakur’s ‘California Love’ music video

Tupac and Jada supported each other in their careers as they both found success. They even co-starred in an episode of The Cosby Show cleave, A different world, when Jada had a recurring role.

Will and Jada began dating in 1994. Reggie Wright Jr., one of Death Row Records’ top guys, where Tupac signed, says Will didn’t want Jada around Tupac. So much so that it sometimes cost him money.

“Will crashed into Jada or stopped Jada … because she was the creator or she was the one who was originally going to direct the» California Love “video with Dre … she wrote the treatment for that,” Wright said in an interview with The art of dialogue. But he did not allow her to participate in that video. So I’m sure when he had to call Pac and say, ‘Hey, you know my friend is stumbling, he doesn’t want me near you on the video shoot, I can’t come and be a part of the video.’ ‘I’m sure that bothered Pac.’

Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly went on a tropical vacation together

Although Tupac and Jada maintained their relationship was strictly platonic, even people in their inner circles suspected that they were more than friends. Wright recalled an incident in his interview that caused those around them to question the status of their relationship.

“A guy named Chaz Hayes, who is the manager of E-40, told me a story [about Jada and Tupac] where he said, ‘Man, I think Pac and Jada were playing.’ Because I never knew if they were, ”he said.

He continued: “They tried to get him out like they were upset, sister and too tight, but he said he remembers Jada sitting in the corner of the studio and she paid for a track and gave the money for a studio session… and they were running because they were on. I walk on a trip to Hawaii together.

Will Smith talks about his jealousy of Tupac Shakur

Jada and Tupac were friends for over a decade before she started dating Will. From the beginning, Will admits that he was uncomfortable with Jada and Tupac’s relationship.

“At the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection,” she wrote in her 2020 memoir, Will be. “He was PAC! and I was me. I hated not being what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that. If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way she could be a coward. I have rarely felt more validated.

Due to his jealousy, Will refused to form any kind of relationship with Tupac. “I was in a room with Tupac multiple times, but I never spoke to him,” he continued. “The way Jada loved Pac made me incapable of being his friend. I was too immature.

Will regrets not meeting Tupac. He says he respected Tupac as an artist and admired Tupac’s mind.

