Why do Harry and Meghan want to sell their house?

The couple have lived on their property, located in Montecito, California, for 18 months. Photo: Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be looking for a new home, according to the Daily Mail. Everything seems to indicate that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have lived in a mansion located in Montecito, California, for 18 months, would already be beginning the steps to transfer their current ownership and acquire a new place. “They are thinking of selling their house. However, it will not be on the market. It will only be shown to people who are serious buyers, “a source told The Mirror.

Harry and Meghan, parents of Archie, who turned 2 on May 6, and Lilibeth Diana, who was born on June 4, 2021, do not plan to leave the area, which they chose for their privacy, but, apparently, this property , in which they are neighbors of celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande and Ellen DeGeneres, no longer meets their expectations.

In 2020, after leaving their royal duties, Harry and his wife bought the residence for $ 14.7 million. The place consists of 9 rooms, ocean view, guest house, swimming pool, cinema, gym, spa, wine cellar, playground and several gardens.

Unexpected visits

It is said that the factors that could be reinforcing his decision to move have to do with the presence of some animals near his house, as according to information obtained by The Sun, the presence of four bears was detected prowling the vicinity, and therefore, the dukes were asked to reinforce security measures. Several months later, a second situation arose, according to information from the Daily mail, caused by a cannabis farm, located in the area, which consists of 20 greenhouses, and that due to the characteristic odors that it emanated, would have led to complaints from several inhabitants of the place. The owners agreed to put in place an odor control mechanism.