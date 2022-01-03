Why can’t you miss the Billie Eilish concert on Disney +?

There is no doubt that 2021 will also be the year of Billie Eilish. After breaking it completely with her debut album, taking all the possible awards and becoming one of the most important figures in the music industry today – and at only 19 years old – the singer returned with her second record material, Happier Than Ever (Over here we leave you the review) and a lot of exciting plans to present it.

One of them announced it a week ago, when he revealed that would premiere a very special project from the hand of Disney +. This is a concert called Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, where the pop star performs songs from her new album with tons of special guests. However, beyond being a simple show, it was very clear to us that this would be an audiovisual show that fans will love.

Surely if you follow Billie Eilish, chances are you have already seen it and even got up to be one of the first to enjoy this unique experience. However, if you are from [email protected] What are you thinking about whether or not to see what the artist brings to us on this platform and you just can’t decide, here we will tell you some reasons why you cannot miss this concert, that from the outset we anticipate that it is spectacular.

The official presentation of ‘Happier Than Ever’

Perhaps the first reason that comes to mind for seeing this concert on Disney + is that is the official presentation of Happier Than Ever. Billie Eilish has planned a huge tour of the United States and Europe in which she will play the songs of her second album and other songs that are essential in her shows. Even if For those who will not be able to be part of the tour, this is a good excuse to listen almost almost live and from their homes to this material.

Billie takes her songs with Gustavo Dudamel and the Philharmonic of

Billie Eilish songs have always been characterized by having an extremely dark and melancholic sound that is almost always based on synthesizers. However, this time he elevated the songs on his new album thanks to the arrangements of one of the most important conductors in the world: himself Gustavo Dudamel, who composed some spectacular scores and performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.

Of course, having sections of strings, brass and even percussions give their songs another feeling and show us that their music is not at odds with the so-called “academic music”. Now to top it off and as a good detail, The Los Angeles choir also appears at the concert, to which Billie belonged for a time When she was even younger and now, she returned the favor by inviting these talented girls to sing with her.

Robert Rodríguez is behind this concert

Just as they read it, Robert Rodriguez, director of tapes as El mariachi, From Dusk Till Dawn, Mini Espías, Sin City and recently Alita: Battle Angel– is behind this huge show that Billie Eilish put on. And the truth is that his hand is noticeable throughout this project, because there are shots and certain shots that only he could film, giving us the feeling that we are training a film full of chiaroscuro moments.

Billie Eilish enters the world of Disney with her animated version

Another important point for which we consider that you should not miss this Billie Eilish concert is very simple: gives us an intimate and very clear vision of the concepts he wants to represent with his second studio album, using visual resources so that we all enter the same feelings and thoughts as her. However, here is another element that of course we have to mention, because Disney included it in their universe.

Yes, as they read it. Maybe we never imagined seeing Billie as one of the princesses of Mickey Mouse’s house, but here we were presented with an animated version of the singer that to be honest, it goes perfectly with this strange but interesting collaboration. In the end, she is also part of the show, as she appears through various impressive visuals and it even has its own moment in a particular song. With this they raffled off.

This is a true love letter to Los Angeles

The title of the concert says so, but after watching the show It is very clear to us the love that Billie Eilish feels for Los Angeles, the place where he was born and from which it seems that for now, he will not leave for a while. We not only see her playing the songs of Happier Than Ever At the iconic Hollywood Bowl, its animated version also strolls through iconic sites and landmarks of the city. At the end, shows us that his music is nourished by the chaos and culture that is in its streets.