Where does billionaire Elon Musk really live?

For the past several months, Elon Musk has claimed that the only home he lives in is a $ 50,000 apartment in Texas, after selling the rest of his extensive real estate portfolio, including a $ 32 million estate in California that was sold. last month. However the Wall street journal has recently challenged these statements, claiming that Musk often stays in a sprawling Texas mansion owned by fellow billionaire Ken Howery, and that he is also looking for his own luxury home in Austin.

The Howery property was last sold in 2018, for $ 12 million, but it’s unclear if Musk has ever paid Howery to stay here. Howery did say to the WSJ that “Elon doesn’t live in my house, he lives in South Texas. He stayed at the house as my occasional guest when he traveled to Austin.”

In July, Musk took to Twitter to share that he lives in “a $ 50,000 house.” According to the records obtained by the WSJ, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is the owner of this home.

Additionally, the SpaceX founder is said to have been on the hunt for his own Texas mansion in recent months, hiring numerous Austin realtors to help him find the right property. The WSJ reports that Musk’s personal financial advisers asserted that the billionaire wants a large tract of land, and that he has personally toured several homes in the area. One of them is jewelry designer Kendra Scott’s custom mansion. However, Musk did not show up for multiple appointments to visit this particular property.

So why is Musk’s house search so secret? For privacy reasons, to the point that even if he bought a home, the sales agent might not know if he was the buyer. In fact, earlier this year Musk was rumored to have bought the most expensive home in all of Austin, for $ 39 million. However, Michelle Turnquist, who represented the seller of the house, Jonny Jones, told the WSJ: “I’ve had five people tell me, ‘You know, Elon bought that house,’ [pero] “I’m telling you that if Elon bought the house, he wouldn’t know.”

While we may never know exactly where Elon Musk lives – celebrities tend to be very secretive with their real estate transactions, after all – his $ 50,000 home doesn’t appear to be his only residence. You may have a property in the works on Mars.

