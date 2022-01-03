When will they release the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 according to its director

James gunn had a busy year with the premiere of The Suicide Squad and the filming of the spin off of that movie, the series Peacemaker, which will hit the HBO Max streaming platform. All this in the DC Extended Universe. Now, he has to cross the sidewalk again and return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, more precisely the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy in which he will complete a trilogy with his next entry.

One aspect that fans of these characters are looking forward to is the MCU debut of Adam warlock, which will be interpreted by Will poulter. How was this character born in graphic novels? A group of scientists tries to create the perfect human being, the projection of the evolutionary future of humanity. The resulting creature, known as He, immediately understood that its creators intended to put its great abilities to evil use and rebelled against them even damaging the complex in which it was confined.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still a while away

We also know that the story of Rocket raccoon will be very important in the third installment of the Guardians of the GalaxyBut when can we expect to see a trailer for the film that reveals even some details of the plot of this film that will surely add important themes to Phase 4 of the MCU? Director James Gunn indicated that this year there will be no trailer of the adventure.

Guardians of the Galaxy It was a strong bet of Kevin Feige and the creatives of Marvel who devoted time and resources to a group of antiheroes that was little known to the mainstream. The films of these characters represent a significant economic investment by their nature “Cosmic” which requires a lot of VFX. The truth is that the bet went well and the team led by Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) today it is booming.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will hit theaters next May 2023. The promotional campaign for the film will likely intensify once that date is closer on the calendar. Meanwhile, fans can get excited about the news that will come out about the film and also the Christmas special late 2022 starring these characters under the direction of James gunn.