WhatsApp functions that you can enjoy in 2022

Although WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps, the competition is fierce: iMessage from Apple, Telegram, Signal … It is not a surprise, therefore, that those responsible have offered us new WhatsApp features throughout the year. But what’s next? What are the news coming to WhatsApp this 2022?

Thanks to the Beta versions of WhatsApp, the official announcements and the occasional rumor, before 2022 starts we already know some changes and news that we will see in WhatsApp in the coming months.

Some will remind you of functions that already exist in other applications such as Instagram or Twitter. However, any addition is welcome as long as it improves the user experience by sending or receiving messages.

Your own stickers, created from WhatsApp

WhatsApp already has its own sticker creator. This is one of the newer WhatsApp features, in fact. This feature, however, is only available on WhatsApp Web at the moment.

Sooner rather than later, WhatsApp will also allow create stickers directly from your mobile application. And it would be no surprise if that happens in 2022. So, probably this year you can create personalized stickers directly from your mobile and without having to install anything.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker