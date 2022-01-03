WhatsApp functions that you can enjoy in 2022

Although WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps, the competition is fierce: iMessage from Apple, Telegram, Signal … It is not a surprise, therefore, that those responsible have offered us new WhatsApp features throughout the year. But what’s next? What are the news coming to WhatsApp this 2022?

Thanks to the Beta versions of WhatsApp, the official announcements and the occasional rumor, before 2022 starts we already know some changes and news that we will see in WhatsApp in the coming months.

Some will remind you of functions that already exist in other applications such as Instagram or Twitter. However, any addition is welcome as long as it improves the user experience by sending or receiving messages.

Your own stickers, created from WhatsApp

WhatsApp already has its own sticker creator. This is one of the newer WhatsApp features, in fact. This feature, however, is only available on WhatsApp Web at the moment.

Sooner rather than later, WhatsApp will also allow create stickers directly from your mobile application. And it would be no surprise if that happens in 2022. So, probably this year you can create personalized stickers directly from your mobile and without having to install anything.

Merging WhatsApp with Instagram

If you notice, when you open WhatsApp you will see a message indicating that it is Meta property, formerly Facebook. So is Instagram. And, although at the beginning each application worked independently, in recent years we have seen the odd one integration between Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

One of them, which we will see in 2022, consists of viewing Instagram content within WhatsApp. Specifically, instagram reels, 15-30 second-style videos TikTok with which it intends to compete with this Chinese social network.

Not everyone wants the WhatsApp feature of Last connected. Hence, you can deactivate it so that no one knows when you opened the app and / or if you saw the most recent messages. However, it is a very drastic feature as it only supports On and Off.

In the future, WhatsApp will allow you to be more selective. Now you can teach that information to everyone, to anyone or to your contacts. Soon you will be able to hide that information from specific contacts. And it is that having someone to contact is not at odds with hiding certain things from him.

see more WhatsApp is reworking privacy settings! The first important news about WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS is announced today: you will be able to disable privacy settings for specific contacts in a future update! Https: //t.co/DyibmUYZAA – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 6, 2021

If the previous WhatsApp novelty takes place in 2022, we cannot rule out that this possibility will be added to other WhatsApp functions. Or at least that’s what it points to WABetaInfo. It is the case of show or hide the photo of the profile, the status, the description that you configured for your account, etc.

So you can be more selective and decide which specific contacts can see certain data about you. A way of keep your WhatsApp account more private for certain users, even if they are in your WhatsApp groups and / or in your contact list.

see more WhatsApp is planning to add the “My contacts except …” option for Last Seen, Profile Picture and About, so you will be able to exclude specific contacts without disabling the feature! 💯

Note: you cannot see the last seen of excluded contacts. Availability: in a future update. pic.twitter.com/LWTihboePd – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 7, 2021

Delete messages without time limit

Right now, if you send a WhatsApp message by mistake to a group or in a conversation, you have the possibility to delete it for yourself but also for those who have received it. But there is a time limit. After 68 minutes and 16 seconds (4096 seconds), you can no longer delete messages for everyone.

However, in future versions of WhatsApp, everything indicates that the time limit is removed. Or that indicates WABetaInfo, which has access to Beta versions of WhatsApp. In one of them, the ability to delete messages for everyone is shown in longer-lived messages. This indicates that in the future you will be able to delete messages for all recipients whenever you want, even if several days have passed.

Fountain: WABetaInfo

React to WhatsApp messages

One of the most useful WhatsApp features is: reply directly to a message so as not to lose the thread of the conversation in a group with several topics at the same time. So you see the reply linked to the original message. But sometimes, you want to send an emoji instead of a text message.

And among the WhatsApp news for 2022, one of them has to do with reactions. Something you can do on Facebook or Facebook Messenger. Consists in reply to a WhatsApp message with an emoji from a predefined list.

According WABetaInfo, in future versions of WhatsApp, when someone reacts to your messages, you will see a warning with the reaction: heart, thumbs up, thumbs down, angry, happy, etc.

Transcribe the audio messages

Another WhatsApp news that we should see in 2022. Audio messages have become very popular. So much so that WhatsApp had to add the possibility of speed up Of reproduction. And, as we saw in September, the next step is to transcribe the audios to text by WhatsApp.

According WABetaInfo, there is no release date for this feature yet, as it is under development and out of the reach of users. Maybe in 2022 let’s know more about it and, hopefully, let’s be lucky enough to try this WhatsApp novelty this year. For now we know that for the transcription, WhatsApp will use apple technology.