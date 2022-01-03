What to see today on TV? Monday, January 3, 2022 | TV

12.30 / The 2

‘The shooting’

The Shooting. USA, 1967 (82 minutes). Director: Monte Hellman. Performers: Jack Nicholson, Warren Oates, Millie Perkins.

In the sixties, editor and director Monte Hellman began his career, in which he would reach achievements such as the iconic Asphalt road in two directions. In this modest B-series western produced by Roger Corman, Hellman shows his pulse behind the camera and creates a suggestive tale of revenge and grudges.

17.10 / Sundance

‘Hotel Rwanda’

United Kingdom, 2004 (120 minutes). Director: Terry George. Cast: Don Cheadle, Nick Nolte, Joaquin Phoenix.

A shocking evocation of the figure of Paul Rusesabagina, a Rwandan Hutu who hid in the hotel of which he was director more than 1,000 Tutsis harassed by the Hutus in the Rwandan genocide. It is true that the film sins from a well-off staging, but it is firm as a shaker of consciences.

18.35 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The national shotgun’

Spain, 1977 (85 minutes). Director: Luis G. Berlanga. Performers: Luis Escobar, José Luis López Vázquez, José Sazatornil ‘Saza’, Mónica Randall.

Berlanga and Rafael Azcona sign the succulent portrait of the Leguineche family carpetovetónica. Thanks to his gaze, political and social satire explodes in a barrage of humor and acidity, in which Berlanga’s mastery in handling the sequence shot is still astonishing. Too bad that, after such a stimulating start, the whole thing went down with the later National Heritage and, especially, National III.

19.35 / Movistar Classics

‘Juan Nobody’

Meet John Doe. United States, 1941 (130 minutes). Director: Frank Capra. Performers: Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck, Edward Arnold.

Juan Nobody is the representative of the silent majority, of what has come to be called the average citizen. He has Gary Cooper’s features, so things get serious. Frank Capra proposes a social fable, paradigm of the New Deal by Roosevelt, in which he shows his unwavering humanism, naive if you will, but wrapped up in a vitalist film lesson. A journalist makes an ordinary man popular, making him a victim for her own benefit.

22.00 / The 2

‘Jason and the Argonauts’

Jason and the Argonauts. USA-UK, 1963 (104 minutes). Director: Don Chaffey. Performers: Todd Armstrong, Honor Blackman, Niall MacGinnis.

The Myth of the Golden Fleece finds a remarkable film adaptation in a fantastic film that exudes an adventurous spirit. It is true that its aesthetic has aged somewhat, but it still shines with the magnificent animated creatures of the great Ray Harryhausen and with the soundtrack of the maestro Bernard Herrmann.

22.00 / TCM

‘Once upon a Time in America’

Once Upon a Time in America. USA, 1984 (220 minutes). Director: Sergio Leone. Cast: Robert de Niro, James Woods.

Leone’s most ambitious film is an emotional reflection on the unappealable of the passage of time. An epic tale and a tribute to the gangster genre, covered by images of slow and methodical rhythm, about the lives of two friends facing the law, the streets and, ultimately, life.

22.00 / The 1

Semifinal of ‘MasterChef Júnior’

Recording of program 1 of “Master Chef Junior” 6th edition Javier Herraez

The young aspiring chefs will walk the streets of Puebla de Sanabria and cook next to one of the most impressive glacial lakes in the world in the outdoor challenge this semifinal. Half of them will travel to the Middle Ages to cook with live fire, copper pots and axes, and the rest will work protecting the environment and sustainability, with solar cookers and grills. In addition, the magician will appear in the kitchens of the program Yunke, who will surprise everyone with his tricks. The final of this edition will be held on Three Kings Day.

22.30 / Atreseries

New appointment with ‘Rizzoli & Isles’

The American series Rizzoli & Isles, starring Angie Harmon, Sasha Alexander, and Jordan Bridges, she goes ahead in Atreseries with new cases for her characters. Its plots focus on the adventures of detective Rizzoli and her partner, the forensic doctor Isles, two women who share neither character, style, nor methods, but who together form the perfect tandem to solve any case.

22.35 / Neox

‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’

United Kingdom, 2002 (154 minutes). Director: Chris Columbus. Performers: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson.

The second adventure of the wizard of Hogwarts affected the fantastic and adventurous elements of the series. With the ever-efficient Chris Columbus behind the camera, the protagonists’ adventures flow with agility and the special effects are seamlessly integrated throughout the footage.

