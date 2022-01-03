What is the relationship between Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling

After an image published on social networks, it could be seen that Justin timberlake Y Ryan gosling they shared the screen and adventures several years ago. But, in addition to the relationship that they had between them, it was not only them, they were also Christina Aguilera Y Britney Spears.

Everyone participated in the club Disney in the early 90s, the television show that saw those who today become real stars grow up.

