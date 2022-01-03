What is the relationship between Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling

After an image published on social networks, it could be seen that Justin timberlake Y Ryan gosling they shared the screen and adventures several years ago. But, in addition to the relationship that they had between them, it was not only them, they were also Christina Aguilera Y Britney Spears.

Everyone participated in the club Disney in the early 90s, the television show that saw those who today become real stars grow up.

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling’s relationship

At that time, Justin timberlake with who else relationship had was with Ryan gosling. In addition to sharing a special friendship, they had been roommates when they were only 11 years old.

A few years ago, Justin recalled, “It was quite fun, Ryan’s mother had to work in Canada for the second year we did the show and then my mother was his guardian for six months.”

To which he also added: “We used to do bad things, like steal a golf car and get into MGM studios with it, which was forbidden.” We thought we were very cool when we were at the ‘Mickey Mouse Club.’ years, Timberlake had a romantic relationship with Britney Spears, which was soon over.

All of them were making their own way between acting and music. For his part, Justin Timberlake in addition to acting dabbled in music and Ryan Gosling, too.

They were united by the mischief of age and the emotions of sharing moments with little future stars. The years went by and, with few encounters in between, each one made his life on his own.

Today: The Relationship Between Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling

Both actors are happily married and have children. On one occasion, there was talk of “reconciliation” Come in Ryan gosling Y Justin timberlake. It was about the “reconciliation” of 2 ‘Disney boys’ who, supposedly, they had never been friends, despite having worked together so young.

They were both very cordial when they met on the red carpet in 2020 as they were nominated. Precisely, when in doubt about how your relationship, it was Timberlake who stated, “We weren’t the best friends in the world, for whatever reasons.”

Justin timberlake Y Ryan gosling They were very affectionate with each other and it was undoubtedly one of the great moments of the night. They made it clear that they don’t have a relationship of friendship, but yes of I respect Y admiration for each other.

Would you like to see them work together?