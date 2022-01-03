What is Flurona and what are the SYMPTOMS of the new simultaneous COVID 19 and flu infection?

Until a few weeks ago, everything indicated that the coronavirus pandemic was finally being controlled throughout the world, as infections were falling, however, this has changed drastically, turning 180 degrees, because after the report was reported new Omicron variant has now emerged the Flurone, a new infection of Covid-19 Y flu simultaneous.

It was in Israel where the first case of Flurona was identified, which has caused great concern because this condition occurs at the same time when one suffers from coronavirus and a flu.

Related news

Israeli health personnel were reported to have detected the disease in a 30-year-old pregnant woman who was not vaccinated against either disease and who recently gave birth at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

According to what is indicated by the doctors, despite not being vaccinated or against the Covid-19 nor against the flu, the woman was “in good condition.” However, the authorities remain on alert for the case, since despite the fact that in principle the woman only showed mild symptoms, there is concern that both viruses could generate a more serious disease.

What are the symptoms of the new infection called Flurone?

It was revealed that the patient was tested for both diseases, which came back positive, even after they were re-verified. ” It is the same disease. They are viral and cause shortness of breath, as they both attack the upper respiratory tract. ”, explained Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospital’s gynecology department, according to the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel.

As one of the symptom clearer is respiratory distress, but because the Covid-19 and the flu share very similar clinical pictures, the diagnosis may be difficult to identify, despite this, these are some of the most common indications that you could have any of these three diseases: