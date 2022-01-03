What if El Tri was only made up of Liga BBVA Expansión MX players?

In social networks, an interesting exercise was carried out by forming a very special Mexican National Team.

A Mexican National Team only with Liga BBVA Expansión MX players?

JAN. 02. 2022

Although there are players in the Mexican National Team who had a past in the Liga BBVA Expansión MX (or Ascenso MX), especially in the Tri’s last game against Chile The truth is that the silver division of Mexican soccer would be far from providing raw material for El Tri.

But a user on social networks replicated an interesting exercise: a Mexican National Team only made up of elements from the Liga BBVA Expansión MX.

Away from the renowned players or even from the elements that are already observed by Gerardo Martino in the maximum circuit. This proposal includes 26 players, all from the silver division and who are looking for their place in the Liga BBVA MX.

Of these players, four are from the champion Atlante, same number of Athletic Morelia, another of the teams that most featured in the competition.

In this way, for the champion and according to this proposal, would be the goalkeeper Humberto Hernández, the defender Edson Partida, the midfielder Jesús Venegas and the midfielder Armando Escobar.

-The role of subsidiaries in Liga BBVA Expansión MX

The silver circuit currently has three subsidiary teams of the highest circuit squads: Tapatío (Chivas), Pumas Tabasco (Pumas) and Raya2 (Monterrey).

Despite this, there are almost no players from these squads in the aforementioned list and there are only 3 of the felines (Carlos López, Edgar Alaffita and Omar Islas) and one of the rojiblancos, the royals were left without representation.

