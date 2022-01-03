What I gained (and lost) by walking 10,000 steps a day for five months

On January 2, 2021, a friend told me that his New Year’s resolution was to walk 10,000 steps a day. It was the middle of winter and I was still feeling the effects of the champagne hangover from the night we celebrated the end of 2020.

When he asked me if I wanted to join his target, I replied with an evasive yes. After all, it was very cold in New York City, and the idea of ​​wandering aimlessly for hours in the fresh air didn’t sound very appealing, regardless of the purported health benefits.

However, a quick glance at the Health app on my iPhone motivated me a bit more, as my phone’s built-in pedometer informed me that I had walked an average of just 5,361 steps a day during 2020 as a result of restrictions and work at home in the middle of the pandemic.

Throughout January and February, I made a few half-hearted attempts to complete my 10,000 step goal, sometimes wondering how my friend managed to be so dedicated to his daily exercise. It was one thing to go for a daily walk, but doing it for hours to achieve that number of steps, especially after a full day of working from my couch, seemed incredibly overwhelming.

By March I had completely given up. My daily exercise consisted of little more than a trip to the store, or sometimes nothing at all.

In August, however, two things changed: I saw my friend for the first time in months, at which point I personally witnessed his 50-pound weight loss, and I stepped on a scale for the first time at the anus.

While it may be superficial to acknowledge that I was motivated by changes in my appearance as a result of spending more than a year in various states of confinement, this was the impetus I needed to change my lifestyle.

On August 9, I completed my first official day of hiking with a 10,200 step count, after which I was struck by a migraine so severe that I had to lie down. The second day was the same, which made me wonder if my body just wasn’t interested in walking this far, or if the bump of my footsteps on the pavement somehow triggered the headaches.

A year without exercise meant I hadn’t considered the impact that walking five miles (eight kilometers) in the August heat could have on my hydration levels.

Once I increased my water intake, I discovered that when it comes to health and fitness goals, walking 10,000 steps a day is actually a very realistic and achievable goal for someone who hasn’t had much interest in exercise before.

From a noticeable improvement in my mental health to a weight loss of 15 pounds, this is what I experienced during my five months of walking 10,000 steps a day.

Although my goal was not focused on improving my mental well-being, it wasn’t long before I felt the positive effects of exercise on my overall thinking.

It may not have been immediately apparent to me, but the prolonged time spent indoors during the pandemic, like many others, had made me feel isolated from the outside world.

Striving to go out every day to complete my steps reminded me of all the things that I had missed from the bustling city, whose return I could little by little witness.





The fresh air (or fresh for New York City) and the opportunity to be outdoors also had a positive impact on my mental health, as the walks became a broader opportunity to connect with my friends and family, since I used my contact list to make long calls during those hours.

Now, every day at 5: 5 pm, a call to any of my contacts elicits the greeting: “Are you walking?”

While the positive mental health effects of exercise were a first for me, considering that I have preferred a sedentary lifestyle for most of the last 27 years, these have been well documented by researchers.

According to a 2011 study on the relationship between physical activity and mental health, exercise at any level is associated with better physical and psychological fitness. Although I normally try to maintain a constant speed of 3.2 mph (5.14 km / h), there are days when I just celebrate reaching my goal.

A recent study from Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health also found that physical activity is a helpful way to prevent depression. The researchers found that “getting more physical activity appears to protect against the development of depression,” and “replacing sitting with 15 minutes of vigorous activity such as running, or one hour of moderately vigorous activity, is enough to produce the average increase in accelerometer data that was associated with a lower risk of depression. “

Exercise has also been a reliable stress reliever, as I have found that I spend less time trying to fall asleep due to exhaustion from physical exertion.

In addition to improving my mental health, walking has also had a notable impact on my appearance these last five months. My legs and arms are visibly slimmer, and the appearance of cellulite on my thighs has diminished.

When I first stepped on the scale, a month after starting my daily walks, I was genuinely surprised to find that I had lost six pounds. Since I started walking in August, I have lost a total of 15 pounds (6.80 kilos), something I managed to achieve without making significant changes to my diet.

Interestingly, my experience contradicts a 2020 study that says that walking 10,000 steps a day will not prevent weight gain, and that counting steps “will not translate into maintenance or prevention of weight gain.”

At the time, the researchers suggested that their findings showed that “exercise alone is not always the most effective way to lose weight.”

There have also been little changes in my physical health thanks to walking, as it is becoming easier to complete my daily goal and take thousands of extra steps without feeling physically exhausted. Today an uphill hike that would have taken my breath away in July is no more difficult than going down Fifth Avenue.

Based on previous research, exercise also has the added benefit of improving overall health. A 2020 study showed that walking 8,000 to 12,000 steps a day is linked with a lower risk of death from any cause.

A 2019 study also found that, among older women, those who walked 4,400 steps a day had lower death rates than those who walked less.

However, while common health and weight loss theory suggests that we should strive to walk 10,000 steps a day, this is actually an arbitrary number believed to have been chosen by a Japanese watch company in 1960 to sell. pedometers.

But despite consumerist origins, the number has been a useful goal for me for the past five months as I embark on a journey to improve my health.