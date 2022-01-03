We show you which are the most anticipated releases in January on Amazon Prime – FayerWayer

The fans cannot wait any longer, as they are very attentive to the premieres of Amazon prime that will arrive in this New Year 2022. And it is that for months there are those who have been waiting for each of the productions that we will reveal here to the joy of all.

Action, drama, humor, mystery and other genres are present in each of these plots that also have the support of this streaming platform that is constantly renewed to offer the best entertainment for all tastes, therefore, this beginning of the month could not be the exception.

And it is that to the surprise of many, one of the most anticipated films will arrive as the last movie called A Ghost Story which was directed by the renowned David Lowery, as well as the most recent production that has the participation of Ben Affleck as the protagonist and which has the handsome George Clooney as director. This delighted the fans of these filmmakers and stars who in this new stage hope to continue to captivate with their talent on screen.

Amazon Prime releases January 2022 that you should not miss

Among the most anticipated releases of Amazon Prime for this month of January 2022, the inclusion of 9 productions full of quality is planned not only in its making, but also by the select and authentic cast that hopes to entertain audiences from start to finish. Through these stories you will also be able to outline your specialized eye to recommend and generate debates with those who like you enjoy this type of distraction.

So prepare the popcorn now and do not hesitate to have a good time with your loved ones who celebrate the arrival of these exclusive premieres:

Home Economics

This series premieres this January 1 and shows the life of a young woman who lives with her friends and some colleagues with whom she will have to experience rough coexistence. What’s more, show how to survive a variety of moods, as well as with their differences even of thoughts and customs. It is a plot worth seeing and analyzing to know who you are within this story.

The Tender Bar

This film arrives on Amazon Prime this January 7 and it is one of the most anticipated because it stars the renowned actor Ben Affleck who is directed by the great star George Clooney. Here, Ben plays a journalist who grew up without parental support and finds refuge in his uncle who teaches him the hard journey of life.

As We See It

This production premieres on January 21 and promises to generate multiple reactions, as it shows to a large extent what the life of three young people with autism and how they should live in the same space and share expenses, friendship and love. It has a very personal, sensitive and real look with which many could identify. It is ideal for analyzing from start to finish to know your views and lifestyles.

Also premiered:

Coda (January 7)

Hotel Transylvania Transformanía (January 14)

Birds of Prey (January 16)

Richard Jewell (January 19)

The Green Knight (January 21)