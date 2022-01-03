We can harness outer space to promote stem cell science and medicine

Cedars-Sinai researchers have discovered that microgravity has the potential to contribute to life-saving advances on Earth. by facilitating rapid mass production of stem cells.

A new study, published in the peer-review journal Stem Cell Reports, highlights the key opportunities discussed during the 2020 Biomanufacturing in Space Symposium to expand stem cell manufacturing in space.

Three categories

Biofabrication, a type of stem cell production that uses biological materials such as microbes to produce substances and biomaterials suitable for use in preclinical, clinical and therapeutic applications, can be more productive in microgravity conditions.

Attendees of the virtual space symposium in December identified more than 50 potential business opportunities for biofabrication work in space, according to the Cedars-Sinai document. The most promising were classified into three categories: disease models, biofabrication and stem cell-derived products.

The first, disease modeling, is used by scientists to study diseases and potential treatments by replicating full-function structures, either using stem cells, organoids (miniature 3D structures grown from human stem cells that resemble to human tissue) or other tissues.

Researchers have found that once the body is exposed to low-gravity conditions for prolonged periods, it experiences accelerated bone loss and aging. By developing disease models based on this accelerated aging process, research scientists can better understand the mechanisms of the aging process and disease progression.

Another topic much discussed at the symposium was the biofabrication, which uses manufacturing processes to produce materials such as tissues and organs. One of the core biofabrication technologies is 3D printing.

A major problem with the production of these materials on Earth has to do with gravity-induced density, which makes it difficult for cells to expand and grow. With the absence of gravity and density in space, scientists are hopeful that they can use 3D printing to print unique shapes and products, such as organoids or heart tissue, in a way that cannot be replicated on Earth.

The third category has to do with stem cell production and understanding how microgravity influences some of their fundamental properties. Some of these properties include the potency, or the ability of a stem cell to renew itself, and differentiation, the ability of stem cells to become other types of cells.