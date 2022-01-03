Was it a ‘polyjuice potion’? Harry Potter Special Mistakes Emma Watson For Emma Roberts – The Financier

In 2022, the expected reunion of those who 20 years ago gave life to the universe of Harry Potter, the special one Return to hogwarts is full of nostalgia and even a small slip in production that did not go unnoticed by the potterheads: as if by magic a photograph of Emma roberts when I was a child instead of one of Emma Watson.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts premiered this January 1 on HBO Max, it begins with that letter that reveals that you are a wizard or witch and have been accepted into a magic school (the children of the 90s are still waiting for it to this day), the actors go to the magical appointment and tell about their experiences, among them, their first approach with the books of the British writer JK Rowling.

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) comments:

“I think I was eight years old when the first book came out, it became a family passion, my dad did the voice of each character and my brother and I were obsessed, we begged him to keep reading and every time he finished a chapter we said ‘ One more, please, one more, ‘”as he speaks a photograph of a girl with Minnie Mouse ears appears on the screen: Emma … Roberts.

At minute 5:51 of the special ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ the controversial photograph of Emma Roberts appears. (HBO Max)

That photograph was shared on February 8, 2012 by the actress Emma roberts, on Instagram, with a message: “Minnie Mouse Ears!”.

The potterheads They didn’t take long to track down the image and now that post from 10 years ago has been filled with comments about the Harry Potter movies, plus they’ve tagged Emma Watson.

“Is it the Emma-verse?”

Emma Roberts has also played a witch: Madison Montgomery, in Coven, one of the seasons of American horror story.

In addition to Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), in the special we see the return of the dark wizard Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort) and the most feared Death Eater Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) , also appear the beloved Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid) and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), “Padfoot.”

One of the oldest wizarding families returns: Jason Isaacs (Lucius malfoy) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy); as well as the full redheads: James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley.)

Also to other magicians who accompanied us through the tapes: Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Toby Jones, who voiced Dobby, the free elf.

And some of the minds behind the magic: producer David Heyman, Chis Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.