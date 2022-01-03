‘Valentina’, the film that seeks to banish prejudices about Down Syndrome
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
Meet the kids who lent their voices to the movie ‘Sing 2’
01:56
-
Eréndira Ibarra explains the reason why her participation in ‘Matrix’ is important
03:18
-
Spider-Man: No Way Home surpasses $ 1 billion at the box office
00:24
-
These were the five highest grossing films of 2021
04:11
-
The protagonists of ‘the Matrix Resurrections’ send a warm Christmas message
01:13
-
The movie ‘Spider-Man: No way home’ becomes the third biggest premiere of all time
00:23
-
Actress Eréndira Ibarra reveals details of her character in a new installment of the ‘Matrix’ saga
01:39
-
New ‘Spiderman’ movie becomes third-highest grossing premiere of all time
00:26
-
We Invite You to Dream Big with Sing2
01:00
-
‘Manco Cápac’, the film filmed in Spanish and Quechua that was shortlisted for the Oscars
01:58
-
The film ‘Selena’ is included in the US National Film Registry.
00:49
-
The film ‘Selena’ is included in the National Film Registry
00:43
-
Bono, Scarlett Johansson and other stars reunite at the premiere of the film ‘Sing 2’
04:54
-
The actors of ‘West Side Story’ talk about the new adaptation of the musical
05:07
-
Meet Rachel Zegler, the young Latin promise of Hollywood cinema
01:22
-
‘Encanto’, the film inspired by Colombian families and diversity
03:21
-
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma invite us to see ‘Marry Me’ on February 11
01:38
-
Ariana Grande to star in film adaptation of famous musical ‘Wicked’
01:32
-
Zoe Saldaña explains the story and her character in the animated series ‘Maya and the Three’
02:02
-
UP NEXT
Meet the kids who lent their voices to the movie ‘Sing 2’
01:56
-
Eréndira Ibarra explains the reason why her participation in ‘Matrix’ is important
03:18
-
Spider-Man: No Way Home surpasses $ 1 billion at the box office
00:24
-
These were the five highest grossing films of 2021
04:11
-
The protagonists of ‘the Matrix Resurrections’ send a warm Christmas message
01:13
-
The movie ‘Spider-Man: No way home’ becomes the third biggest premiere of all time
00:23
-
Actress Eréndira Ibarra reveals details of her character in a new installment of the ‘Matrix’ saga
01:39
-
New ‘Spiderman’ movie becomes third-highest grossing premiere of all time
00:26
-
We Invite You to Dream Big with Sing2
01:00
-
‘Manco Cápac’, the film filmed in Spanish and Quechua that was shortlisted for the Oscars
01:58
-
The film ‘Selena’ is included in the US National Film Registry.
00:49
-
The film ‘Selena’ is included in the National Film Registry
00:43
-
Bono, Scarlett Johansson and other stars reunite at the premiere of the film ‘Sing 2’
04:54
-
The actors of ‘West Side Story’ talk about the new adaptation of the musical
05:07
-
Meet Rachel Zegler, the young Latin promise of Hollywood cinema
01:22
-
‘Encanto’, the film inspired by Colombian families and diversity
03:21
-
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma invite us to see ‘Marry Me’ on February 11
01:38
-
Ariana Grande to star in film adaptation of famous musical ‘Wicked’
01:32
-
Zoe Saldaña explains the story and her character in the animated series ‘Maya and the Three’
02:02