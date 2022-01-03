Unwanted loneliness affects young and old in equal proportion

PHOTO EFE / Lourdes Sarsa

On the occasion of these dates, Red Cross, along with other organizations promoting an early detection program to combat the mental and physical health effects caused by unwanted loneliness, warns about this reality.

In the absence of links, physical and emotional health suffers, “it is a cause-effect relationship between the two phenomena; Exclusion and isolation can lead to serious mental health cases, and is also directly related to the increase in the mortality rate or the increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes or coronary heart disease ”, he points out. Joaquin Perez, from the Social Inclusion area of ​​the Red Cross.

Although loneliness in older people is the one that is most visible and the one that worries the population the most, younger people share this problem and 30 percent are severely affected by cases of unwanted loneliness.

For the Red Cross, unwanted loneliness “is the silent epidemic of the 21st century: it is not seen, it stigmatizes the people who suffer it, it can affect anyone, and it is expected to increase exponentially in the coming decades.”

Unwanted loneliness and Covid

The health crisis derived from COVID-19, the confinement and the subsequent recovery of normality has increased the cases of unwanted loneliness.

Those who already lived it, see it aggravated until reaching situations of exclusion; and people who were not in a severe situation now suffer the consequences, which also see their quality of life worsened, the sources point out.

According to data from the Red Cross RESPONDE Plan, 22.1% of the people stated that they had suffered from loneliness continuously in the last two years.

The groups that have seen this growth most accentuated are the most vulnerable and with the most risk factors, “such as migrants or refugees, those suffering from chronic diseases, monomarentals, or the unemployed, among others.”

For this reason, from the Red Cross they insist on the importance of early detection.

“It is essential, because these cases tend to become chronic, and when there is severe loneliness, sustained over time, it is increasingly difficult to eliminate the stigma or shame that causes them to isolate themselves even more, so it becomes a problem that each it is more difficult to solve ”.

Shame or fear of telling about this situation, of talking about loneliness due to being judged or stigmatized, is the most common cause that makes this problem invisible.

However, studies indicate that by combining strategies that foster relationships, any group and anyone can benefit from personalized and segmented solutions that help them get out of this situation.

Red Cross exposes the importance of technology: “We are hyperconnected and access to new technologies is essential to stay connected and create social networks.”

Transforming the future

Days ago, the Red Cross has presented ‘Transforming the future’, a pioneering program that will design and implement solutions to unwanted loneliness and social isolation through technology, and in which they work together with the La Caixa Foundation, Aigües of Barcelona, Capgemini Spain, Cellnex Foundation, Pimec Foundation, TECSOS Social Technologies Foundation and Vodafone.

It is not only about changing the feeling of loneliness, but also about predicting it and sensitizing other entities and the administration of the need for commitment, with the aim of creating environments for the care and promotion of autonomy, new forms of relationship in more sustainable spaces, or improve resource management and mobilization.

As a result of the confinement by COVID-19, the Red Cross launched a collaboration with the Alexa device, together with the Accentur Foundation, Amazon Alexa and the Red Cross Foundation for Social Technologies (TECSOS).

A voice tool that serves as a special help to the elderly, or those with little technological knowledge, since with simple voice commands you can access all the information and help of the Red Cross application in the Alexa devices.

Thus, according to the Red Cross, more than 56.5% gained autonomy, almost 60% improved their communication with family and friends, 64.5% improved their form of training, and more than 80% said they felt more accompanied.

The conclusions of the study help the Red Cross to advance in the work of one of the most urgent challenges facing society today: mitigating unwanted loneliness.

The red button

The best known and oldest is Telecare, the well-known Red Cross “red button” that connects anyone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year as an immediate response and intervention to any need or eventuality just by activating the button, which can be worn on the neck or on the wrist.

Beyond these functions, the reminder of taking medication or medical appointments are additional functionalities that the Red Cross makes available to the elderly, convalescent, with chronic diseases, and also to caregivers, pregnant women or minors for safety and tranquility of its surroundings.

Through the psychological and psychosocial care service ‘Red Cross listens to you (900 107 917)’, Since June 2021, a continuous monitoring has been provided over time to those people who use it, who find themselves in a situation of unwanted loneliness.

Parallel to all these resources, the Red Cross works comprehensively and across all its programs to continue caring for and promoting community participation, which, in turn, affects interpersonal relationships and therefore avoids unwanted loneliness and its consequences.

In addition, during these festivities, a call book to greet the elderly users of its programs in order to detect any needs they may have, remind them that they are not alone, and offer them advice on healthy habits.