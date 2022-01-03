Touchdowns and recap Cardinals 25-22 Cowboys in NFL | 01/02/2022

Cardinals victory game ends 25-22

PAUSE OF THE 2 MINUTES

Murray runs 12 yds 1 & 10

Edmonds runs 11 yds 1 & 10

Time out Dallas

Murray pass with Ertz 11 yds 1 & 10

Murray runs 15 yds 1 & 10

Prescott pass to Wilson is complete SUCCESSFUL CONVERSION

Prescott pass with Cooper 4 yds TD DALLAS

Prescott pass with Lamb 16 yds 1 & 10

Trick play Wilson receives the ball and throws the pass to Pollard 31 yds

Prescott pass with Wilson 6 yds 1 & 10

38 yds FG is GOOD

Murray complete pass with Wesley 4 & 8

Prescott runs FUMBLE recovered by Gardeck TURNOVER

Prescott pass deep with Lamb 26 yds 1 & 10

Murray runs 2 yds 4 & 7

Murray passes with Green 11 yds 1 & 10

Prescott short pass with Wilson 4 yds TD DALLAS

Prescott runs 1 yd 1 & goal

The third quarter ends 22-7 the scoreboard

Prescott runs 12 yds 4 & 1

Prescott FUMBLE recovered by himself 3 & 13

Prescott pass with Pollard 14 yds 1 & 10

3 and out of Arizona

3 and out Dallas

26 yds FG is GOOD

Murray runs 14 yds 1 & 10

Time out Arizona

Murray pass short left with Kirks 16 yds 1 & 10

3 and out Dallas

Murray pass incomplete CONVERSION NOT SUCCESSFUL

What a Wesley reception, Murray pass deep with Wesley TD ARIZONA

Murray pass deep with Kirk 43 yds

Murray pass short left with Edmonds 11 yds 1 & 10

The second half starts

First half ends at AT&T 13-7 at halftime

53yds FG is GOOD

Prescott pass deep with Gallup TD DALLAS

PAUSE OF THE 2 MINUTES

Prescott short pass with Wilson 11 yds 1 & 10

Murray complete pass with Wesley TD ARIZONA

4 & goal time out cards

Murray pass short to middle with Green 20 yds 1 & goal

Murray is captured by Gregory loses 5 yds 2 & 15

Banjo punting trick and throws a deep pass with Ward 23 yds

Murray pass short left with Edmonds 14 yds 1 & 10

Prescott captured by Baker 11 yds 4 & 12

The first quarter ends 3-0 the scoreboard

3 and out Cardinals

43 yds FG is BAD

Prescott pass short left with Schultz 14 yds 1 & 10

Elliot runs 0 yds 4 & 1

Prescott short pass with Elliot 13 yds 1 & 10

24 yds FG is GOOD

Murray pass deep with Green 42 yds 1 & goal

Edmonds runs 14 yds 1 & 10

Dortch runs right 24 yds

Prescott short pass with Gallup 9 yds 2 & 1

Start the game, enjoy it.

All set at AT&T Stadium for the game of this great rivalry between Dallas vs Cardinals

The Cards will not be able to count on these players Zach Kerr, DT Rondale Moore, WR Jordan Phillips, DE Marco Wilson, CB James Conner,

The Cowboys are favorites today with 57.1% According to ESPN’s FPI while it cards 42.6%