Touchdowns and recap Cardinals 25-22 Cowboys in NFL | 01/02/2022

Cardinals 25-22 Cowboys in NFL | 01/02/2022
00:00 4Q
Cardinals victory game ends 25-22
2:00 4Q
PAUSE OF THE 2 MINUTES
2:10 4Q
Murray runs 12 yds 1 & 10
2:45 4Q
Edmonds runs 11 yds 1 & 10
2:55 4Q
Edmonds runs 11 yds 1 & 10
2:57 4Q
Time out Dallas
3:10 4Q
Murray pass with Ertz 11 yds 1 & 10
4:36 4Q
Murray runs 15 yds 1 & 10
4:42 4Q
Prescott pass to Wilson is complete SUCCESSFUL CONVERSION
4:42 4Q
Prescott pass with Cooper 4 yds TD DALLAS
5:30 4Q
Prescott pass with Lamb 16 yds 1 & 10
6:11 4Q
Trick play Wilson receives the ball and throws the pass to Pollard 31 yds
6:58 4Q
Prescott pass with Wilson 6 yds 1 & 10
8:32 4Q
38 yds FG is GOOD
9:12 4Q
Murray complete pass with Wesley 4 & 8
10:30 4Q
Prescott runs FUMBLE recovered by Gardeck TURNOVER
11:41 4Q
Prescott pass deep with Lamb 26 yds 1 & 10
12:29 4Q
Murray runs 2 yds 4 & 7
13:42 4Q
Murray passes with Green 11 yds 1 & 10
13:49 4Q
Prescott short pass with Wilson 4 yds TD DALLAS
15:00 4Q
Prescott runs 1 yd 1 & goal
00:00 3Q
The third quarter ends 22-7 the scoreboard
00:40 3Q
Prescott runs 12 yds 4 & 1
1:00 3Q
Prescott FUMBLE recovered by himself 3 & 13
1:34 3Q
Prescott pass with Pollard 14 yds 1 & 10
2:22 3Q
3 and out of Arizona
3:21 3Q
3 and out Dallas
4:02 3Q
26 yds FG is GOOD
6:00 3Q
Murray runs 14 yds 1 & 10
6:24 3Q
Time out Arizona
8:39 3Q
Murray pass short left with Kirks 16 yds 1 & 10
8:53 3Q
3 and out Dallas
9:39 3Q
Murray pass incomplete CONVERSION NOT SUCCESSFUL
9:39 3Q
What a Wesley reception, Murray pass deep with Wesley TD ARIZONA
12:21 3Q
Murray pass deep with Kirk 43 yds
13:37 3Q
Murray pass short left with Edmonds 11 yds 1 & 10
15:00 3Q
The second half starts
00:00 2Q
First half ends at AT&T 13-7 at halftime
00:03 2Q
53yds FG is GOOD
1:25 2Q
Prescott pass deep with Gallup TD DALLAS
2:00 2Q
PAUSE OF THE 2 MINUTES
2: 02Q
Prescott short pass with Wilson 11 yds 1 & 10
5:27 2Q
Murray complete pass with Wesley TD ARIZONA
5:30 2Q
4 & goal time out cards
8:10 2Q
Murray pass short to middle with Green 20 yds 1 & goal
8:43 2Q
Murray is captured by Gregory loses 5 yds 2 & 15
11:08 2Q
Banjo punting trick and throws a deep pass with Ward 23 yds
13:05 2Q
Murray pass short left with Edmonds 14 yds 1 & 10
14:36 2Q
Prescott captured by Baker 11 yds 4 & 12
00:00 1Q
The first quarter ends 3-0 the scoreboard
1:! 2 1Q
3 and out Cardinals
2:39 1Q
43 yds FG is BAD
4:11 1Q
Prescott pass short left with Schultz 14 yds 1 & 10
4:38 1Q
Elliot runs 0 yds 4 & 1
7:02 1Q
Prescott short pass with Elliot 13 yds 1 & 10
7:46 1Q
24 yds FG is GOOD
9:26 1Q
Murray pass deep with Green 42 yds 1 & goal
10:27 1Q
Edmonds runs 14 yds 1 & 10
10:58 1Q
Dortch runs right 24 yds
14:00 1Q
Prescott short pass with Gallup 9 yds 2 & 1
15:00 1Q
Start the game, enjoy it.
Everything is ready
All set at AT&T Stadium for the game of this great rivalry between Dallas vs Cardinals
Arizona warming
Dallas warming
Honoring a legend
Inactive Dallas
Inactive Cardinals
The Cards will not be able to count on these players Zach Kerr, DT Rondale Moore, WR Jordan Phillips, DE Marco Wilson, CB James Conner,
Probability of winning
The Cowboys are favorites today with 57.1% According to ESPN’s FPI while it cards 42.6%
Last games between Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys.
The Cardinals have 3 wins in the last 5 games vs. Dallas Cowboys, plus they have won 3 of the last 4 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Watch out for this Dallas Cowboys player
Watch out for this Cardinals player
Dallas cowboys
Arizona cardinals
