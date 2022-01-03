Touchdowns and recap Cardinals 25-22 Cowboys in NFL | 01/02/2022

6:31 PM4 hours ago

00:00 4Q

Cardinals victory game ends 25-22

6:29 PM4 hours ago

2:00 4Q

PAUSE OF THE 2 MINUTES

7:28 PM4 hours ago

2:10 4Q

Murray runs 12 yds 1 & 10

7:27 PM4 hours ago

2:45 4Q

Edmonds runs 11 yds 1 & 10

7:26 PM4 hours ago

2:55 4Q

Edmonds runs 11 yds 1 & 10

7:25 PM4 hours ago

2:57 4Q

Time out Dallas

7:24 PM4 hours ago

3:10 4Q

Murray pass with Ertz 11 yds 1 & 10

7:23 PM4 hours ago

4:36 4Q

Murray runs 15 yds 1 & 10

6:20 PM4 hours ago

4:42 4Q

Prescott pass to Wilson is complete SUCCESSFUL CONVERSION

6:19 PM4 hours ago

4:42 4Q

Prescott pass with Cooper 4 yds TD DALLAS

5:17 PM4 hours ago

5:30 4Q

Prescott pass with Lamb 16 yds 1 & 10

5:17 PM4 hours ago

6:11 4Q

Trick play Wilson receives the ball and throws the pass to Pollard 31 yds

6:16 PM4 hours ago

6:58 4Q

Prescott pass with Wilson 6 yds 1 & 10

5:10 PM4 hours ago

8:32 4Q

38 yds FG is GOOD

6:09 PM4 hours ago

9:12 4Q

Murray complete pass with Wesley 4 & 8

6:07 PM4 hours ago

10:30 4Q

Prescott runs FUMBLE recovered by Gardeck TURNOVER

6:05 PM4 hours ago

11:41 4Q

Prescott pass deep with Lamb 26 yds 1 & 10

6:01 PM5 hours ago

12:29 4Q

Murray runs 2 yds 4 & 7

5:59 PM5 hours ago

13:42 4Q

Murray passes with Green 11 yds 1 & 10

5:53 PM5 hours ago

13:49 4Q

Prescott short pass with Wilson 4 yds TD DALLAS

5:51 PM5 hours ago

15:00 4Q

Prescott runs 1 yd 1 & goal

5:49 PM5 hours ago

00:00 3Q

The third quarter ends 22-7 the scoreboard

4:48 PM5 hours ago

00:40 3Q

Prescott runs 12 yds 4 & 1

5:47 PM5 hours ago

1:00 3Q

Prescott FUMBLE recovered by himself 3 & 13

5:46 PM5 hours ago

1:34 3Q

Prescott pass with Pollard 14 yds 1 & 10

5:43 PM5 hours ago

2:22 3Q

3 and out of Arizona

5:39 PM5 hours ago

3:21 3Q

3 and out Dallas

5:33 PM5 hours ago

4:02 3Q

26 yds FG is GOOD

5:30 PM5 hours ago

6:00 3Q

Murray runs 14 yds 1 & 10

5:29 PM5 hours ago

6:24 3Q

Time out Arizona

5:26 PM5 hours ago

8:39 3Q

Murray pass short left with Kirks 16 yds 1 & 10

5:22 PM5 hours ago

8:53 3Q

3 and out Dallas

5:18 PM5 hours ago

9:39 3Q

Murray pass incomplete CONVERSION NOT SUCCESSFUL

5:15 PM5 hours ago

9:39 3Q

What a Wesley reception, Murray pass deep with Wesley TD ARIZONA

5:12 PM5 hours ago

12:21 3Q

Murray pass deep with Kirk 43 yds

5:10 PM5 hours ago

13:37 3Q

Murray pass short left with Edmonds 11 yds 1 & 10

5:07 PM5 hours ago

15:00 3Q

The second half starts

4:54 PM6 hours ago

00:00 2Q

First half ends at AT&T 13-7 at halftime

3:52 PM6 hours ago

00:03 2Q

53yds FG is GOOD

3:39 PM6 hours ago

1:25 2Q

Prescott pass deep with Gallup TD DALLAS

3:32 PM6 hours ago

2:00 2Q

PAUSE OF THE 2 MINUTES

3:31 PM6 hours ago

2: 02Q

Prescott short pass with Wilson 11 yds 1 & 10

4:23 PM6 hours ago

5:27 2Q

Murray complete pass with Wesley TD ARIZONA

4:22 PM6 hours ago

5:30 2Q

4 & goal time out cards

4:18 PM6 hours ago

8:10 2Q

Murray pass short to middle with Green 20 yds 1 & goal

4:17 PM6 hours ago

8:43 2Q

Murray is captured by Gregory loses 5 yds 2 & 15

3:15 PM6 hours ago

11:08 2Q

Banjo punting trick and throws a deep pass with Ward 23 yds

4:10 PM6 hours ago

13:05 2Q

Murray pass short left with Edmonds 14 yds 1 & 10

4:05 PM6 hours ago

14:36 ​​2Q

Prescott captured by Baker 11 yds 4 & 12

4:04 PM6 hours ago

00:00 1Q

The first quarter ends 3-0 the scoreboard

3:56 PM7 hours ago

1:! 2 1Q

3 and out Cardinals

3:52 PM7 hours ago

2:39 1Q

43 yds FG is BAD

3:50 PM7 hours ago

4:11 1Q

Prescott pass short left with Schultz 14 yds 1 & 10

3:48 PM7 hours ago

4:38 1Q

Elliot runs 0 yds 4 & 1

3:46 PM7 hours ago

7:02 1Q

Prescott short pass with Elliot 13 yds 1 & 10

3:41 PM7 hours ago

7:46 1Q

24 yds FG is GOOD

3:37 PM7 hours ago

9:26 1Q

Murray pass deep with Green 42 yds 1 & goal

3:36 PM7 hours ago

10:27 1Q

Edmonds runs 14 yds 1 & 10

3:35 PM7 hours ago

10:58 1Q

Dortch runs right 24 yds

3:26 PM7 hours ago

14:00 1Q

Prescott short pass with Gallup 9 yds 2 & 1

3:25 PM7 hours ago

15:00 1Q

Start the game, enjoy it.

3:25 PM7 hours ago

Everything is ready

All set at AT&T Stadium for the game of this great rivalry between Dallas vs Cardinals

3:13 PM7 hours ago

Arizona warming

3:12 PM7 hours ago

Dallas warming

2:58 PM8 hours ago

Honoring a legend

2:52 PM8 hours ago

Inactive Dallas

2:36 PM8 hours ago

Inactive Cardinals

The Cards will not be able to count on these players Zach Kerr, DT Rondale Moore, WR Jordan Phillips, DE Marco Wilson, CB James Conner,

2:31 PM8 hours ago

Probability of winning

The Cowboys are favorites today with 57.1% According to ESPN’s FPI while it cards 42.6%

10:04 PMa day ago

Don’t take off from here to follow the Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys live

9:59 PMa day ago

Where and how to watch the Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys online and live

9:54 PMa day ago

Last games between Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys.

The Cardinals have 3 wins in the last 5 games vs. Dallas Cowboys, plus they have won 3 of the last 4 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

9:49 PMa day ago

Watch out for this Dallas Cowboys player

9:44 PMa day ago

Watch out for this Cardinals player

9:39 PMa day ago

Dallas cowboys

9:34 PMa day ago

Arizona cardinals

9:29 PMa day ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

9:24 PMa day ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker