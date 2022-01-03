Tom Hanks’ Toyota Land Cruiser is for sale: “Run Forrest, Run!”

A website just listed the actor’s classic Toyota Land Cruiser for sale hollywood Tom Hanks. Its exterior looks intact with some technical modifications.

Fans of Toyota Land Cruiser Around the world, this is the opportunity to purchase a unique example of the Japanese off-road vehicle. A FJ40 model 1980 Modified, and that until today is part of the collection of cars of the famous actor Tom Hanks, will be auctioned.

The impeccable classic Land Cruiser, which increases interest as a celebrity vehicle, is available at the Bonhams auction site. The bid will be open until next August 13, in a price range between USD $ 75,000 – 125,000.

The participation of the protagonists of “Forrest Gump” could not go unnoticed and the offer of this FJ40 include your autograph and he can be seen posing next to his Land Cruiser to get buyers’ attention. A unique specimen in the world.

Modifications

We say unique because, although on the outside it totally preserves the essence of the Japanese off-road vehicle, in the mechanical section and its interior It was modified to suit Tom Hanks. Using even parts from other manufacturers like General Motors and Porsche.

We speak for example of the incorporation of an engine V6 Vortec 4.3-liter 180 hp, connected to a five-speed manual gearbox, both from GM. The change is certified with BAR label, which indicates being within the established environmental limits.

The original ride height was reinforced with new shock absorbers, adding power steering and power brakes for a better driving experience. The tires are off-road Toyo Open Country, with a matching spare.

Regarding the updates that Hanks made aboard his Land Cruiser, we found a new air conditioning, bucket seats electrically adjustable from Porsche. Sony sound system includes standard level radio and speakers.

“The chassis reveals the use and amount of kilometers traveled with mr. Hanks at the wheel. It’s an FJ for enthusiasts, ready to continue providing reliable service in and out of town“: Reads the description on the Bonhams website.

Jessica Paola Vera García. Source: Bonhams



