To the rhythm of Luis Miguel: Canelo Álvarez and Max Verstappen organized an incredible New Year’s party

Canelo and Max Verstappen are sports legends in their respective disciplines (Photo: Instagram / @fernandagmtz)

Saul Canelo Álvarez is one of the athletes and Mexican stars most beloved of the moment for their results that raise the name of their native country, in addition to being known for their amazing parties.

When the fighter proposes to celebrate, be it his triumphs, a birthday, the New Year, etc., he always does it big, most of the time surrounded by your favorite people, as well as champagne, or band songs and Luis Miguel, as in his most recent pachanga.

The photographs were published by the Canelo’s wife, Fernanda Gómez in her Instagram official, and can be seen in an intimate celebration, with few friends or family, but not without luxury.

In the first images, the waiters circulate around the small track in what could be a patio or a terrace; all with fireworks in hand, and many bottles of champagne to accompany the evening.

You can tell that Saúl is a big fan of Luis Miguel because of the way he sings (Photo: Instagram / @fernandagmtz)

In the background plays one of the songs by Saúl Álvarez’s favorite artist, Luis Miguel, to the rhythm of mariachi with Turn around, composed by José Alfredo Jiménez, but performed for the album Second Romance 1994.

US Hot Latin Songs, US Latin Pop Airplay, as well as US Latin Songs they kept that song at number one both weekly and in the count of the best of the year. Just as Canelo is today, number one.

We can even see Canelo with a T-shirt Dolce and Gabbana, singing at the top of his lungs the song also called Sol de México. His sentiment undoubtedly does justice to the exciting and romantic lyrics.

However, the photograph that attracted the most attention is the one where poses with Max Verstappen, the Formula 1 driver, recent champion with the team of Red bull, Y Sergio’s team member Czech Perez.

If Canelo knows something to do besides boxing, it’s the parties Photo: Instagram / @ marianardzcantu

Probably the most emotional part is when he sprinkles champagne on all the party guests, with a Mexican flag up to the top of the pole and over his head, waving at high speed, while the background sounds. Beto Vega’s theme, The champion.

It is a song released in July where Vega tells, as if it were a historical epic of literature mexican, the impressive life of improvement of Saúl Álvarez.

“Through the sky the air is breaking, making history in sports and not even your country. Everyone knows him around the world, he is very humble, very happy, he never forgets his roots “

But not only does the song contain a letter about the redhead who became the most successful Mexican in boxing in recent times. In the video clip, executive produced by Canelo himself, was filmed as an interpretation of his childhood.

Canelo and Max Verstappen organized an incredible New Year’s party to the rhythm of Luis (Photo: Instagram / @fernandagmtz)

Throughout the recording we can see your favorite cars, and his other sports of great emotion, such as charrería, as it should be noted, he feels an enormous passion for horses.

“In the month of July in the 90s a rooster began to crow in the land of San Agustín; From an honest and very attentive family, from a 100% Jalisco family and Mexican to the end. At his young age he has everything, he does what he could imagine, today he has no competition and I am going to talk to him about it … “

KEEP READING:

This was Canelo Álvarez’s path in 2021 towards the undisputed super middleweight title

Why Roberto Durán put Canelo Álvarez above Julio César Chávez

JC Chávez Jr attacked Canelo Álvarez for his new rival: “He lacks pants”