This will be the new contract of Alexis Vega with Chivas: They launch a new proposal

The directive of the Chivas de Guadalajara is doing everything possible to renew Alexis Vega before the 2022 Clausura Tournament starts with the intention of giving peace of mind to the scorer, but also to the strategist Marcelo Leaño to demand the best of himself from one of the most outstanding elements that the rojiblanca squad has.

For a few days there has been speculation about the contractual situation of the Gru, who has not wanted to sign his contract extension for various reasons, one of them was because he was asking for a salary twice what you currently receive and other versions indicate that it is at the request of his representative to try to pressure the leadership of the Sacred Flock.

But according to information from the daily Récord, the Guadalajara board has launched another proposal for Vega to sign, which contains that important request to have a double salary, so it is expected that soon the footballer will make a decision together with his agent to reach an agreement with the Guadalajara.

Desire to Chivas is to sign Vega as soon as possible so that half a year he does not begin to probe other possibilities and in turn fulfill your agreement that concludes in December 2022, With which one could go for free without giving a single peso to the rojiblanco team that paid 6 million dollars to Toluca for his services in 2018.

It should be remembered that in the last duel of Preseason against Necaxa, Gru scored one of the goals and in the celebration kissed the Guadalajara shirt while he showed it to the fans, so there is high hope that this attitude of the attacker is key for him to decide to stay and end the owner’s nervousness Amaury Vergara, who knows he could lose the best asset of the club.