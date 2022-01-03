This was the last three years of Antonio Brown’s tumultuous NFL career

The wide receiver added a new controversy by abruptly leaving the court during the game against the Jets

The stay of Antonio Brown with the Tampa bay buccaneers came to an abrupt end this Sunday after wide receiver left the field during the game against the New York Jets, writing a new controversy in his career.

From his controversial departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers to this Sunday’s episode, this has been the last three years in the tumultuous career of Brown in the NFL:

Antonio Brown added a new controversy to his career, ending his stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Getty Images