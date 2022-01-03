This was the last three years of Antonio Brown’s tumultuous NFL career
The wide receiver added a new controversy by abruptly leaving the court during the game against the Jets
The stay of Antonio Brown with the Tampa bay buccaneers came to an abrupt end this Sunday after wide receiver left the field during the game against the New York Jets, writing a new controversy in his career.
From his controversial departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers to this Sunday’s episode, this has been the last three years in the tumultuous career of Brown in the NFL:
December 2018: He was deactivated by the Steelers in Week 17 after allegedly throwing a ball to a teammate in practice.
February 2019: He met with Steelers owner Art Rooney II, who said both parties agreed to move on.
March 2019: He was traded by the Steelers to the Raiders in exchange for third- and fifth-round draft picks.
July 2019: He was placed on the non-football injury list (frostbite from cryotherapy treatment).
August 2019: He missed Raiders training camp practice due to helmet complaints.
September 7, 2019: He was cut off by the Raiders following an Instagram post asking for his cut.
September 9, 2019: He signed a one-year, up to $ 15 million contract with the New England Patriots
September 10 to 16, 2019: Former coach Britney Taylor accused Brown of sexual assault, while a Sports Illustrated article reported a second incident of sexual misconduct.
September 20, 2019: He was cut by the Patriots.
January 22, 2020: Brown He was charged with robbery and two other misdemeanors for an incident with a moving van; reached an agreement with the court and was not sentenced to prison.
July 31, 2020: Brown He was suspended 8 games for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policies.
October 27, 2020: Brown signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers.
February 7, 2021: He had five receptions, including a touchdown, in the victory of the Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV.
May 25, 2021: He was rehired by the Buccaneers.
December 2, 2021: He was suspended three games for violating the NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) COVID-19 protocols.
The league and the NFLPA found that Brown he was among the three players who falsified their vaccination status.
January 2, 2022: He stripped off his gear and ran off the field during the game against the New York Jets.
The head coach of the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians, said after the game that Brown “He’s not a Buc anymore.”
