This is how Ariana Grande would sound singing ‘Deja vu’ by Olivia Rodrigo | Music

Olivia rodrigo has become one of the breakout stars of the season. At just 18 years old, in recent months the artist has given a lot to talk about thanks to her singles. The first with which he triumphed and reached the top of all the charts was Drivers License. He was even crowned on the LOS40 list. And we are not surprised! What a great song!

Then they came Deja vu Y Good 4 U, two songs with which he has shown that Olivia is not a One hit wonder. Not much less!

From the first moment, social networks were filled with versions of Olivia Rodrigo’s songs. If even Luis Cepeda dared to version Drivers License. And we have to admit that he did not do anything wrong.

But, how would Deja Vu sound from the voice of another of the most successful artists of the moment like Ariana Grande? Although the singer of Thank U, Next has not dared to sing it (for now), a TikTok user has accepted the challenge of imitating the star by singing Olivia’s second single.

It was Liv Music. The young woman has been in front of the microphone and has managed to capture all the essence of Ariana Grande in the Deja vu. “If Ariana had written Deja Vu”, has put the young woman next to the video.

With the same timbre of voice, the truth is that Liv sounds a lot like Ariana. In addition, far from being only in the voice, the TikTok user has also put the vocal arrangements, the r & b and the strings that the Sweetener interpreter usually accompanies in her songs. We have to admit that the result is amazing.

The video has received more than 50 thousand likes and a thousand comments. In fact, in the latter you can read that there is a lot of desire for Olivia and her to make a collaboration in the future.