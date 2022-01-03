Thin brows are back in 2022: Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo are already wearing them

You surely remember when thin eyebrows were the sensation of the beauty world in the late nineties and two thousand, And just when we thought we had passed that horrible stage, our worst fear came true: the return of thin eyebrows is a fact.

All of 2021 we witnessed the strength that fashion gained Y2KFrom trucker caps, hip pants, retro hairdos, and more trends from the two thousand that made a comeback, so it was a matter of time. thin eyebrows made their appearance.

Say goodbye to bushy eyebrows style Cara delevingneOfficially 2022 is the year of the slim brow, and if you don’t believe us, you can see Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and more celebrities embracing this style.

Bella Hadid, she might be the queen of style Y2K , so for several months we have seen his eyebrows thinner and thinner. But you may realize that unlike the 2000s, where the eyebrow was made with pencil, now Bella uses it with laminated and more natural effect.

The singer was making the change little by little, almost without realizing it, and now the we see with ultra thin eyebrows. Like Bella, she still keeps them very natural.

Barbie ferreira

The “Euphoria” actress is another famous woman who has adopted the trend of the ultra-thin two-mil eyebrow, although so far she has worn them like this on special occasions such as the MET Gala or Halloween, surely little by little we will see her make the final transition.

FKA Twigs

Like Barbie, FKA has also jumped on this trend but only on special occasions. In a photoshoot that she uploaded to her Instagram account, we can see her with a blonde wig, pink makeup and ultra thin eyebrows.

Doja cat

Another celebrity who got on the thin eyebrow trend is the famous “Woman” singer. Doja Cat has been seen all year with a thousand different looks, from redhead to blonde, but always with the two-thousandth trend for thin eyebrows.

The singer is not only one of the most famous of the moment, if not, she is also one of the ones that has adopted the Y2K style the most, along with Bella. Olivia Rodrigo has gradually changed her look more and more two thousand and this includes thin eyebrows, although still not as dramatic as those of Bella or Rihanna.

Wait a little longer and you will see how more and more celebrities will adopt this style of ultra-thin eyebrows and will be flooding social networks with this trend. Would you try it again?