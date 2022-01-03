Thierry Henry’s praise of retired ‘Kun’ Aguero

The renowned former French footballer did not hesitate to praise the retired Argentine striker

January 02, 2022 22:45 hs

Thierry Henry remembered striker of Arsenal, FC Barcelona and of course the French team, he reviewed in a recent interview the passage that Sergio Agüero had for English football. The Frenchman did not hesitate to praise the former Argentine footballer.

With Kun Agüero’s recent retirement with heart problems, many former active players have remembered the career that the former Argentine national team striker had. And in a recent interview, Thierry Henry highlighted Kun’s passage through England as “historic.”

“In the first place I did not have time to pay tribute to the great man who is Agüero. I think we have seen one of the best strikers in the history of the Premier League,” said the Frenchman, while acknowledging that he felt sorry for the Argentine. He had to pause what he liked to do the most for the reasons already known, although he recognized that it was the best for his health, which is the most important thing.

“It’s not just the goals, it’s how he scored them. The passion he had, the relationship he had with the City fans. I think everyone in this country (England) will always remember Sergio Agüero,” he said. “I was very saddened to see him leave football the way he did, so all the best for his life and his family. As I said, health is the most important thing and we tend to forget about that,” outlined the Frenchman.