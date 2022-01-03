They mistake Emma Watson for Emma Roberts

20 years after the premiere of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the main cast -among them Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint– met at the castle of Hogwarts to relive the moments more heartwarming and funny who lived while filming the first movie in the franchise, including, they revealed casting secrets, as well as the Platonic loves of various actors. So much was the emotion and euphoria that the special of HBO Max that most fans did not notice huge mistake that the production made.

2022 began with pleasant surprises for the potterheads who witnessed the reunion of the actors who gave life to Hermione Granger, Harry Potter Y Ron Weasley, they were joined Tom felton (Draco Malfoy), Bonnie wright (Ginny Weasley), Matthew lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna lynch (Luna Lovegood), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas) and the stunning Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange).

But sometimes not everything turns out perfectly or, at least that’s what happened to the editing team that mistook Emma Watson for Emma Roberts in one of the scenes of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. You realized? This was what happened.

If you already had the opportunity to see the special, you will surely remember that at the beginning The actors walk through the Great Hall greeting their companions, there we see Emma Watson hugging Tom Felton. After what the reunion comes true, the actors begin to tell anecdotes and the impact that being part of the phenomenon of Harry Potter, as most of the main cast had toe dealing with fame since adolescence.

This was the mistake in ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’

Well, the catastrophic mistake took place in the scene where Emma Watson remembers her childhood. And it is that instead of putting a photo of the actress, they put one of Emma Roberts.

In the image appears the American actress, niece of Julia Roberts, as a child with ears of Minnie while having breakfast. The photo was published by the same Emma roberts through his Instagram account in 2012, yes ten years ago.

Over the days, several netizens discovered the bug and began sharing screenshots. In fact, the influencer and youtuber Gaby meza confirmed the error on his Twitter account. Everything indicates that for the production ‘all the people of children are alike’.

