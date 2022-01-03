They are the 10 actors and actresses that will steal attention this 2022

2021 is already gone, which means that it is already known who are the actors and actresses that have best interpreted their roles in the different films. They will be the ones called to be in the spotlight for the year 2022 that has already begun. Many of them have been in the most talked about films of the year, but these films end up having more weight than expected, thanks to their good performances. According to the ezpoiler.com portal, these are just some of the actors and actresses that will have to be followed closely. For this reason, here is a list of the 10 actors and actresses who have everything you need to surprise this 2022, surely you know everyone and if not, you will be pleasantly surprised.

Anya taylor joy Topping the list is one of the most constant actresses in recent years and who crowned her good streak last year with ‘Lady’s Gambit’. She is Anya Tyalor Joy, who this year will be seen in different films, including The Northman, Mario Bros, where he will lend his voice to Princess Peach and the new work of art that the director will present David O. Russel.

Benedict Cumberbatch The Marvel Sorcerer Supreme He is not only known for his role as Doctor Strange, but had a spectacular performance in The Courier.

However, for this 2022 his return as Doctor Strange in his MCU character’s second solo film.

Christian bale One of the most versatile actors in all of Hollywood returns to superhero films, but this time as a villain and changing sides, to Marvel.

Christian bale remembered by many as the best Batman to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder ‘ that next to another character on this list are more than expected.

Ewan McGregor The protagonist of Obi-Wan Kenobi Ewan McGregor returns in his mythical role for the new series that will have his character in Disney +. There are certain roles that only an actor can play and that happens with Ewan McGregor, for this reason his fans will see him again.

Joaquin Phoenix The actor who won his well-deserved Oscar for his performance of the Joker, Joaquin Phoenix, you will be in the center of Hollywood again. His magnificent performance in “C’Mon C’Mon” You can put him back as the protagonist of the academy awards and after that his leading role in the film comes Disappointment Blvd.

Kristen Stewart The actress who sounds loudest to win the Oscar to Best actress of 2021 is without a doubt Kristen Stewart. His leading role in Spencer It was sublime and is running to be the best in Hollywood.

Margot robbie One of the favorite actresses by the spectators is undoubtedly Margot robbie and not only because of her role as the crazy woman Harley quinn.

This 2022 will be a year with a lot of work for the actress, since there are up to three extremely important roles: Babylon, Asteroid City, and the film by director David O. Russell where he will share the role with Anya Taylor, Chistian Bale and other big stars.

Natalie Portman The actress who conquered everything with the film The black swan and later with her appearances in the UCM she will return for this movie franchise, surely as the new bearer of the hammer of Thor where will you have to face Christian bale, who will be the villain of this film.

Robert Pattinson Batman has a new protagonist and a new story, which promises a lot to all fans. The release of the new ‘Batman’ movie will be a turning point in the career of Robert Pattinson, since if it is as good as you think, there will be a lot to talk about in 2022.