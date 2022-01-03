These babies were the first born in 2022 in IMSS Hidalgo hospitals

PACHUCA.- Medical staff Y of nursing of General Zone Hospital with Family Medicine (HGZ / MF) No. 1 in Pachuca received the RN Gutierrez Morales, the first born baby in 2022 in the service of Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) Gentleman.

His birth was at 01:43 a.m. January 1, weighed three kilos 310 grams and measured 52 centimeters.

Leslie Guadalupe Morales Medina is the proud mother of the newborn, who had a rating of APGAR of 8/9 rapid exam performed at first Y fifth minute after the Baby’s birth.

Read more at LSR Hidalgo: This 2021, 4 thousand 386 people lost the battle against the covid in Hidalgo

Similarly, at 3:00 in the morning at the Rural Hospital (HR) No. 23 Metepec, Mrs. Sofia Ortiz Maldonado gave birth to RN Ortiz Maldonado, the first baby of IMSS – WELLNESS program, weighing three kilos 390 grams and measuring 50 centimeters and APGAR of 7/9.

Both mothers and their children have a excellent health, so the parents were happy and thanked the medical care provided by IMSS specialists in the entity.

The IMSS the entity has trained personnel following strict protection measures to toast medical care quality standards and has made a joint effort to address the health emergency due to covid-19 to reduce infections in order to provide security to the entitlement Y Hidalgo workers.

TO Nacional level, Zabdiel is he first born baby at IMSS at 00:01 (zero hours with one minute) on January 1, 2022, at General Zone Hospital (HGZ) No. 1-A “Dr. Rodolfo Antonio de Mucha Macías“, on the Mexico City; She was born by childbirth, weighed three kilos 70 grams and measured 49 centimeters.

emh