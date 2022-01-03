These are the first games to leave Xbox Game Pass in 2022

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Everything indicates that 2022 will be a great year for Xbox Game Pass users, as attractive titles are expected to launch on the service in the coming months. The content rotation will continue as well, so we already know which will be the first games that will say goodbye to their catalog this year.

According to the official site and application of the service, we know that 6 more games have their days numbered. So we recommend you give them at least a look or plan your purchase to take advantage of the discount that Xbox Game Pass offers you.

These 6 games will be saying goodbye to Xbox Game Pass very soon

The list of games is headed by PUBG: Battlegrounds, Krafton’s popular Battle Royale which will be discontinued on Xbox Game Pass for good reason. In case you don’t remember, the game will go free-to-play from January 12, so its permanence in the service does not make sense.

It will be that same day that the Battle Royale will no longer be available in the catalog. On the other hand, take into account that other titles will leave Xbox Game Pass on January 15. Among them are Desperados III, Mount & Blade: Warband Y YIIK: A Postmodern RPG.

We tell you that you have little time to give proposals such as Pandemic: The Board Game Y Ghost of a TaleGames that will be saying goodbye to Xbox Game Pass in the middle of the month.

As of this writing, Xbox has not confirmed any new games to be added to its popular service in the first half of January. Below is the complete list of titles that will be unavailable soon:

12th of January:

PUBG: Battlegrounds (consoles)

January 15:

Desperados III (consoles and PC)

Ghost of a Tale (Pc)

Mount & Blade: Warband (consoles and PC)

Pandemic: The Board Game (consoles and PC)

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (Pc)

