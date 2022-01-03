These are the exercises to lose weight after the end of the year parties

The posadas, dinners with friends, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve parties and Happy 2022! and the rosca de los Reyes Magos … are some of the events by which multiple women and men have gained weight and deformed their figure.

This increase in weight is most noticeable in the abdominal area, also called the belly. It is an area that costs a lot of work to reduce. That is why we give you 3 recommendations to return to your ideal weight that will make you feel and look better.

Exercise to slim the abdomen

Do an easy exercise called a plank. You just have to place your forearms and feet on the ground as if you were going to do a push-up or push-up. Stay there for a minute making sure your back is straight and your abdomen is contracted.

Exercise to slim the legs

If what you want is to reduce the size of your legs and strengthen them at the same time. Place your back against a wall and bend your legs as if you were sitting in a chair; stay there for a minute and climb carefully. Remember that your back and legs should form a 90 ° angle.

Exercise to slim your arms

To lose weight and strengthen your arms there is an easy exercise that will not take you more than two minutes. You just have to extend your arms horizontally and make small circles in the air forward and then back for a minute.

