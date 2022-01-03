These are the 5 winning companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange in 2021 – El Financiero

In 2021 he said goodbye giving away Business such as América Móvil, Volaris, Alsea, Bimbo and Arca Continental yields higher than that generated by the S & P /BMV CPI -which was 20.9 percent-, mainly due to a greater economic reopening in sectors such as tourism, restaurants and consumption, after they were the most affected businesses during the first year of the health emergency in 2020.

Five o’clock firms That registered the most important increases in earnings during the past year were América Móvil, Volaris, Alsea, Bimbo and Arca Continental, with annual growth of 49.7, 48.3, 46.6, 45.5 and 36.4 percent, respectively.

“On the one hand, I consider that the rise in the stock market has to do with the recovery of Business that are listed on the Bag, a little hand in hand with the rebound that economic activity had, because in reality it was an important growth after the sharp fall it had. The good reports of some Business especially in the recovery that they have managed to significantly reduce their debt levels ”, explained Gerardo Copca, director of analysis at MetAnálisis.

For his part, Jacobo Rodríguez, director of financial analysis at BWC, mentioned that the economic recovery process and the low bases of comparison have led to Business in its quarterly corporate results in both revenues and profits, which supports the attractiveness of the main index of the Mexican stock exchange.

“The corporate results that we were seeing throughout the year were generally positive, we saw growth in the income part, growth in the profit part, so this supports the attractiveness,” he added.

Gerardo Copca explained that, in the case of América Móvil, its yields they were driven by the sale of some of their assets.

“América Móvil was not affected during 2020, but in 2021 there was a slight improvement in its results, it also sold assets, which represented very strong income,” he said.

José Espitia, deputy director of stock market analysis at Banorte, explained that although the outlook for Volaris continues to be favorable, the evolution of the omicron variant will continue to be monitored, which could have an impact on demand in the short term, although for now, he considered that it would not it would be so meaningful.

Benjamin Theurer, an analyst at Barclays, said that, in the case of Alsea, the trademarks Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza were the best performers across all regions.

“Casual dining and family-style restaurants continue to have a performance lower as traffic and recovery are depressed compared to fast food stores and coffee shops that are above 2019 levels, ″ it said in a report.

Giselle Mojica, an analyst at Invex, mentioned in a report that Bimbo, throughout 2021, implemented initiatives such as price increases, compensation improvements to reduce labor turnover, better inventory management and savings initiatives that mitigate the pressures.

Finally, in the case of the Arca Continental bottling company, JP Morgan analysts for Latin America warn that “a challenging scenario still lies ahead, particularly in relation to costs, but the company sees a scenario of sequential improvement in terms of volumes ”.

The ones who lost.

On the other hand, yields negatives generated Business like Peñoles with a drop of 30.1 percent, BMV Group with -17.5 percent, Pinfra with -8.9 percent, Kimberly Clark with -8.8 percent and Megacable with -4 percent.

“The prices of gold and silver could remain at their current levels by early next year (2022) mainly due to the shortage of supply of minerals,” Lorena Murillo, an analyst at Signum Research, mentioned in a previous report.

JP Morgan analysts mentioned that the issuer BOLSA suffers downside risks due to a lower volume of shares traded, competition from BIVA, regulatory changes, lack of short and long-term IPOs, lower trading income and an additional general decrease in volumes derivatives.

For Pinfra, the Bloomberg analyst consensus expects a potential return of 29.7 percent for the next 12 months.

“We believe these positive price trends across the board (for Kimberly Clark) should start to offer some relief to profitability by 1H22,” analysts at JP Morgan added.

“Despite the fact that the results that we consider have not been bad (for Megacable), the action shows a strong punishment, which we believe responds to fears about the intensification of competition,” said Montserrat Honorato, an analyst at Invex.