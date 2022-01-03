These are the 5 foods you should avoid if you want to take care of your kidneys

The kidneys are one of the most important organs in the human body, responsible for the elimination of toxins. Therefore the importance of avoiding foods and substances that prevent it from working optimally.

And it is that the kidneys can be affected by a diet and a lifestyle that causes this organ to work in access.

If you want your kidneys to look healthy, it is best to avoid the following products.

Excess salt

Although salt, unlike added sugar, is necessary for the proper functioning of the body, since it participates in different processes, excessive consumption can be counterproductive. It is advisable to consume it in moderation.

Red meat

This food group should also be eaten in moderation and according to several experts it is best to eat it only a couple of times a week. Among the problems resulting from its excessive consumption are kidney stones.

Artificial sweeteners

If you are one of those who loves sweets, but you consume foods with sweeteners to take care of your figure, be careful! Consuming these sugar substitutes can lead to other problems, especially for the kidneys, so it is better to say goodbye to processed sweets.

Alcohol

Not just for the kidneys, reducing alcohol consumption can bring comprehensive benefits to the human body and a better quality of life. Contrary to popular belief, these drinks not only have an impact on the liverThey also have it in the kidneys.

Coffee

One of the drinks preferred by millions of people in the world, it also has its dark side – and we are not talking about its color – since it contains caffeine, a toxin that must be filtered by the kidneys. It is important to avoid its consumption if there is a history of kidney damage.