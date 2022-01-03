These are the 10 most powerful smartphones on the market right now, according to AnTuTu

Chinese mobiles conquered the power tops in 2022 according to the AnTuTu ranking.

The people of AnTuTu have published their last ranking of smartphone power of the year, selecting the models with the best performance of last December, and therefore, the most powerful that were launched during the year 2021.

Since this is not the global list, the ranking is consisting solely of smartphones sold in China. On this occasion, we must highlight the inclusion of a folding smartphone among the most powerful smartphones of the month of December.

The last power ranking of the year, conquered by “gaming” smartphones

The list prepared by AnTuTu includes the mobiles available on the market in the period between December 1 and 31. For that reason, it is not included no smartphone based on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1 platform. That is probably going to change in this coming month of January, with the arrival of mobiles such as the Xiaomi 12 or Motorola Edge X30 to the Chinese market.

Once again, therefore, we find several smartphones focused on “gaming” leading the power table in December 2021. The Black Shark 4S It is the model that occupies the highest position, with an average score of 874,702 points.

Closely followed by the Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro, with a average score of 852,985 points, which is second ahead of the iQOO 8 Pro.

Outside the podium we meet him vivo X70 Pro +, equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor. And, in fifth position, the new OPPO Find N, the company’s first folding smartphone.

The sixth, seventh and eighth positions are occupied by the iQOO 8, ASUS ROG Phone 5S and iQOO Neo 5S. Finally, the Motorola Edge S30 and OPPO Find X3 Pro they close the list, in ninth and tenth position respectively.

AnTuTu has also selected the mid-range smartphones that have offered the best performance throughout the last month of December. And, as with the high-end list, not much variety in terms of processors, since the vast majority of the included models are equipped with a chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G.

The iQOO Z5 is the king of power in the mid-range, followed by Honor 60 Pro thanks to its renewed Snapdragon 778G Plus. In third position appears one of the latest OPPO models, the Reno7 5G.

The only smartphone present in this ranking without a Qualcomm processor inside is the OPPO Reno6 5G, that thanks to his MediaTek DImensity 900, has managed to occupy the ninth position beating the Huawei Nova9 in its “Pro” edition.

