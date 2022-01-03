These are all the Superhero movies that are released in 2022

This 2022 brings some of the most anticipated releases of Superhero movies, undoubtedly one of the films that brings the most expectations from fans is The Batman with Robert Pattinson.

Likewise, Jared Leto returns to the screen giving life to a character from the comics and is about Morbius, the vampire that comes out of the pages of the Spider-man comics.

On the other hand, Marvel returns to surprise with a production and now Doctor Strange is the protagonist in whose trailer you can see the Scarlet Witch joining forces with him.

This 2022, another superhero that returns to the screen is Thor, Chris Hemsworth brings the god of thunder back to life in the fourth installment of the franchise. The film will feature new characters such as Zeus (Russell Crowe) and Gorr, the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale).

Another of the superhero films that will arrive in 2022 is Aquaman and the lost kingdom, This is expected to be the last superhero film of the year and despite criticism from fans Amber Heard returns as Mera, as well as Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master and Yahya Abdul Mateen II as the deadly villain, Black Manta.

All Superheroes tapes of 2022

Morbius – January 28, 2022

The Batman – March 4

Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Insanity – May 6

Thor: Love And Thunder – July 8

Black Adam – July 29

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – October 7

The Flash – November 4

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December 16

KR